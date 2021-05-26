Beeville Police Department arrest report

The Beeville Police Department made 23 arrests from May 2-9.
• Stephanie Rivas, 30, was arrested May 2 on charges for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.
• Richard Sanchez, 31, was arrested May 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with open container.
• Fabian Salazar, 44, was arrested on May 3 for a Bee County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Lance Philips, 24, was arrested on May 3 for a Washington County warrant for failure to appear.
• Joe Cantu, 36, was arrested on May 3 on a charge of a terrorist threat, resisting arrest, interfering with public duties and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donald Lattiere, 28, was arrested on May 3 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jose Barron, 24, was arrested on May 4 for a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
• Santana Frye, 22, was arrested on May 4 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Jose Castillo, 29, was arrested on May 4 on a charge of assault on family member/impede breath circulation and possession of marijuana.
• Pablo Uribe, 34, was arrested on May 5 on a charge of criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jake Munoz, 18, was arrested on May 5 for a warrant for burglary of habitation.
• Rutger Wall, 28, was arrested on May 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• Kaith Hale, 35, was arrested on May 5 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
• Brandon Brooks, 18, was arrested on May 6 on charges of public intoxication and evading arrest detention.
• Christopher Suarez, 31, was arrested on May 7 on a charge of criminal trespass.
• John Aleman, 18, was arrested on May 6 on charges of theft and criminal trespass.
• Daniel Dominguez, 37, was arrested on May 7 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury family member.
• Caleb Morris, 21, was arrested on May 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
• Joshua Dixon, 33, was arrested on May 9 for a Bee County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Alfredo Gomez, 34, was arrested on May 9 for Bee County warrants for motion to revoke driving while intoxicated third or more, and motion to revoke evading with a motor vehicle.
• Juan Chavez-Cruz, 27, was arrested on May 9 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury family violence.
• Roberto Quiroz, 29, was arrested on May 9 for a warrant for no driver’s license.
• Guadalupe Acosta, 27, was arrested on May 9 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, public intoxication, a warrant for theft, Bee County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, theft, evading arrest or detention bond and evading arrest or detention no bond.