Both the Beeville Fire Department and the Beeville Police Department received awards during the regular Beeville City Council Meeting on March 8.
The Beeville Fire Department was recognized for its extraordinary service to the community, especially given the busy two months the department has had recently.
The Beeville Fire Department, an all volunteer organization, has faced 18 structure fires, 30 brush fires, 25 mutual aid requests, 10 trash fires, 19 fire alarms, seven motor vehicle fires, 10 gas leaks, 15 electrical fires, three EMS assistance, one silver alert, two rescue, one hazmat, and one oil well fire in January and February.
Fire Chief Bill Burris accepted the recognition with many other first responders and firefighters at his side.
Interim Police Chief Richard Cantu introduced Sergeant Nathan Morin, who was awarded the Life Saving Award for extraordinary work in the line of duty. Other officers recognized for their work included Kenneth Jefferson, John Constante, Thomas Dozier, Chris Haller, Jennifer Daron, Angie Ulloa and Olivia Zamareno.
In other news, the city council:
Approved a real estate sales contract
Subdivided the former Thomas Jefferson School site into 26 residential lots, subject to approval by the city manager and city attorney
Approved the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation to enter into an economic development performance agreement with Garmen Development LLC subject to closing the sale of the property
Authorized the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation to enter into an economic development performance agreement with Chonna LLC for the Bee Family Fun Center
Accepted a presentation for the fourth quater Chamber HOT report
Increased the Beeville police department salary by two dollars per hour for sworn officers and four dollars per hour for civilian positions
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•