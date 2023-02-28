Claude Major’s orchard has dug some deep roots into the South Texas soil, surviving the fickle fortunes of climate and cold and yielding sweet success for over 10 years.
“We didn’t know it was going to be an orchard,” Major told the Bee-Picayune. “We liked pomegranates so when we bought the land we just planted eight trees and that’s it.”
Major hails from the frosty climes of Canada, and came down to Texas in part for the climate. He worked in education prior to retiring, and while still in Canada he got his experience with sea buckthorns, a sort of yellow fruit which is known for its medicinal qualities.
“Very good for your health, we had about 1,000 trees there,” Major said. “We started there, but I prefer pomegranates. Sea Buckthorn you have to cut the branch, freeze the branch, then re
move the fruit when they are frozen. Then you package them and sell them frozen, and the taste is nothing like the pomegranate. You have to get (accustomed) to the taste, to be polite.”
From his initial eight tree start, Major’s pomegranate orchard has grown considerably – he now has upwards of 1,000 trees, each one producing 50-to-100 fruits and 34 different varieties of pomegranate, which have marked differences between them.
“Flavor is different, (for) some the seed is softer inside, so you eat the seed and it’s more sweet,” Major said. “Some people when they go to the store, they only have one kind of pomegranate, but there’s a lot more.”
Major’s operation, H&M Ranch Pomegranate, has managed to continuously grow since its start, and while he’s eyeballing further expansion, with an additional 40 acres to his current eight, he’s also grateful to have survived some wild climate changes that have disrupted other operations in the region.
“Lately we’ve had quite some freeze here. The weather was (once) hot and dry and we appreciate that,” Major said, noting that in their first three years there was no rain, prompting other ranchers to sell their crop or animals due to those conditions. “But fortunately for us, there’s always another side, we were okay in growing pomegranate. They were nice, they were beautiful.”
He says that consumers who have only ever tasted store bought, single-variety pomegranates are missing out on some real flavors.
“They’re missing something, because of course, we were eating our own pomegranates, not because they were our own, but because we were seeing the difference in the taste,” Major said. “When it’s really fresh there’s big companies there selling pomegranates and people are happy with that, but … that’s nothing to do with what we have here.”
Beyond just enjoying the fruits of his labor, Major enjoys the simplicity of the orchard keeper’s life, taking pleasure in the South Texas viewshed.
“To be in this area, the (view) that we have. I mean, it’s beautiful and the fact that we’re working outside, we have the air all around, the wind, everything,” Major said. “Sometimes it gets hot in the summer, we’ve been working in the orchard at 115 degrees … but it’s okay, we love to be outside.”
Major is looking for experienced orchard workers to help them with the upcoming harvest work, which’ll be close to May. It can be surprisingly labor-intensive to harvest pomegranates, as they don’t simply grow like apples, which can be picked with relative ease.
“The branch is there, but it’s not like an apple, you just pick it and that’s it,” Major said. “This, you have to cut it.”
To do this, Major uses electric scissors, and to harvest all 1,000 trees usually takes him about a week.
Maintaining the health of the trees is the biggest continuous labor. They must be evenly spaced, some six feet apart, and pruned, sometimes quite extensively, to help them survive inclement weather. The sun can burn them, and they thirst for water, requiring two gallons of water per tree, per day.
The changing weather has made it more challenging than ever, yet Major remains optimistic.
“It was dry when we came here, now we have more rain than we have before. It was appropriate, I would say, until now. Now we question that,” he said. “But we still believe we can have a good fruit.”