During the regular City Council Meeting on Aug. 9, the City Council discussed and proposed a new tax rate for Beeville. The current tax rate is at $0.66382/$100. The city proposed lowering the rate to $0.54329/$100. According to John Benson, the city manager for Beeville, when appraised property values rise, the tax rate lowers for the city.
All the present council members approved the proposed tax rate. Ward 3 Councilwoman Alexis Bledsoe abstained due to being absent.
A public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be held on Aug. 30 at the John C. Fulghum Event Center.
In other business, the council discussed the following:
• Held a budget workshop discussing the proposed budget. No budgets were approved during the workshop.
• Approved a request from Day Malone Loshe, Patti Malone Turner and Monna Malone Rector seeking to waive a portion of a paving lien on the property located at 307 W. Cleveland St.
• Tabled another update from the Bee Development Authority, as the organization had nothing new to add from the update discussed during the previous meeting.
• Tabled a discussion on a HOT Fund application submitted by the South Texas Hereford Association.
• Tabled discussion and possible action on the proposed Bee County Appraisal District proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, as no representative of the Bee County Appraisal District was present at the meeting.
• Passed a resolution to submit a grant application for the Operation Stone Garden to the office of the governor.
• Approved a bid awared for the 2022 street seal coating program. There was only one bid by CK Newberry LLC.
• Heard an update on preliminary water capital improvement projects.
• Approved a letter of agreement between Beeville and the 47 Operations Group assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base.
• Scheduled a meeting on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. for the Charter Review Committee.
• Discussed a reciprocity of food truck health permit issuance between Beeville and Bee County. No action was taken.
