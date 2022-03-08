Beeville residents, Abigail Michelle Nichols and Donovan Maximus Ochoa have been named to Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
The Dean’s List requires a grade point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 13 semester undergraduate hours completed, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.
Grady Walker Besancon and Jose A. Valencia, both of Skidmore, were named to the Honor Roll.
The Honor Roll requires a grade point average of 3.5 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 12 semester undergraduate hours, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.
Information submitted by Julie Navejar, Communications Specialist, TAMU-K