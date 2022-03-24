Beeville’s Half Buzzed Half Race will be taking place on March 26 in beautiful Beeville, Texas
Participants will have the option to run (or walk) our Half Marathon, 5K, or 10K. Registration includes Race Bib, Tech Shirt, & a Finishers Medal. Prizes and awards will be given to top overall finishers of all three races, male and female.
All participants can carb up the night prior with our Friday evening spaghetti dinner held at the rustic Grant Building as well as refreshments for all participants, including a specialty cocktail at Coastal Bend Distilling after the race. To sign up please visit our local chamber of commerce 1705 N. St. Mary’s St.
Half Marathon
$70 | $85 with Dinner
Race Day: $80
10k:
$60 | $75 Dinner
Race Day:$70
5k:
$50 | $65 with Dinner
Race Day: $60
Important Dates:
Deadline to sign up with guaranteed shirt-March 11 at 4 p.m.
Online registration closes-March 24 at 12:00 p.m.
Packet pick-up at Beeville Chamber of Commerce-March 25 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM:
Spaghetti dinner- March 25 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Coastal Bend Distilling at the Grant building 201 N. Madison
Day of event
Registration and packet pick-up on March 26 from 6:30-7:00 a.m.
Welcome and announcements: 7:15 a.m.
Start time: 7:30 a.m.
10K and 5K start time: 7:45 a.m.
Awards ceremony: 7:45 a.m.