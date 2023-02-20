A.C. Jones’ high school choir program has been hitting a lot of high notes lately, culminating at last in the honor of honors: an invitation to perform at the annual conference of the Texas Music Educators Association.
Quite a feat for a program that just seven years ago was floundering, lacking pride or passion.
“When I got here I started to see the condition of this department and I thought ‘Oh, my gosh,” Choir Director Cesar Galaviz said. “But I did not regret it, I thought ‘what do we have to do?’”
To unravel the chords of the choir’s success, we need to go da capo – to a struggling college student for whom music was everything.
Etude
Galaviz describes his academic journey as one rife with discord.
“I’ve never been the typical smart guy in terms of academics because when I was grow
-ing up, going into high school I had a big language barrier,” he said. “It was really big and I didn’t really start to get it together in terms of my language until college.”
Mindful of his struggles with English, Galaviz tried to accompany himself with people who he could harmonize with.
“I surrounded myself with a lot of people who had to speak English for me … I was already coming with not the best grades, so when I decided to major in music, that was all I knew,” he said. “That was the language I could understand … when I applied to music, I really didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t know what it would really take.”
What it would take was time and toil.
“When I finally graduated from college, it took me so long … I was struggling,” Galaviz said. “By the time I transferred schools … it got to a point where I was so frustrated with myself, I was doing OK, but I was not your typical all-star college person … that language barrier, not having the best musical training in high school, so by the time I finally graduated…it took me eight years.”
By the time he got his music degree, he was utterly demoralized, so discouraged that he turned around and began to work in retail instead.
“I was not going to go back to music. I was done with that,” Galaviz said. “I felt that I was not the right person for it.”
Though Galaviz was done with music, music was not done with him and in what would become a leitmotif for his career, a chance opportunity found its way into his ear. A friend relayed to him that a position was open at the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District, and while Galaviz was reluctant, he ultimately decided to put his degree to work.
“So…I went back, I finally moved to Corpus. I was living on my friend’s couch for six, seven months, because I didn’t have anything else,” Galaviz said. Once he began the work of teaching music and directing choir, the passion rekindled, and Galaviz realized that he could help his students avoid the pitfalls that had given him so much struggle in his youth.
“I want these kids to not have to go through what I went through,” he said. “I want them solid. I just started working and encouraging the kids, constant positive reinforcement.”
Accelerando
Galaviz learned quickly that effective teaching relies as much upon forming connections with the students as it does on understanding the material. And, perhaps due to how many times he failed and retook classes in college, Galaviz understood the material and he understood the value of building dynamics with his students.
“When people just want to focus on the subject, the entire time … there’s no connection with the kids,” Galaviz said. “When I’ve worked with one kid, I’m building a connection, a relationship. It’s like little sections, until you’re able to have that relationship with every single one of them.”
As he sharpened his pedagogical skills, he was still earning just a paraprofessional’s wage. That was when another friend asked him if he knew anyone interested in a position that had opened up – at the Beeville Independent School District, one that would pay him a teacher’s salary.
“I was in need. I had no furniture in my house,” Galaviz said.
So, he took it, and found himself at the helm of a choir program that was sincerely out of tune.
“The energy of the kids was very low. The motivation was down, there was no love for success,” Galaviz said. “It takes a long time for kids to start trusting you. It doesn’t happen overnight.”
So Galaviz got to work. And he discovered that for all struggles, he’d learned how the music was made.
“In the process of being in school for so long I guess I learned a lot. Through a lot of failure, I learned a lot. So I retained a lot of information and … I started utilizing (that) here,” he said. “I began teaching beginner piano. I’m not a master pianist but some of those piano kids were interested that I was so knowledgeable about so many things.”
Those kids asked to join the choir with him, and so began the formation of a new generation of singers.
“So the new kids that started in choir, they were the ones who were starting to make a difference.”
The prior generation was more cynical, they’d seen several choir directors come and go and they had a chip on their shoulder, an attitude that Galaviz realized he’d have to break down.
“One of the girls said ‘It’s just Beeville.’ The first time I let it go, because I didn’t have a reaction for it yet, I was just studying the kids,” Galaviz said. Yet he kept hearing this refrain, again and again, and finally, he could take it no longer. He sat the students down and he gave them a speech.
“The fact that you’re coming in here, saying that this (behavior) is just because it’s Beeville tells me you’re (using) that as an excuse to be mediocre. You’re utilizing that as an excuse to not do anything,” Galaviz recalled. “You’re holding on to a reputation that, to be honest with you, has nothing to do with Beeville. Your personality, your actions, your success, has nothing to do with the town, with the community, with the people – it has to do with you. When they heard that, that’s when things started changing.”
Crescendo
The A.C. Jones choir has earned numerous accolades over the past seven years, including 30 state honor choir placements, several sweepstakes honors in solo and ensemble performances, and now, the distinction of being invited by the Texas Music Educators Association to perform during their annual conference as a distinguished Invited Choir.
“I feel like this concert, the TMEA … this is the invitational as the entire choir program to go perform at the convention, which is the state convention of the music educators,” Galaviz said. “Each year they select 8-to-10 choirs to go and showcase and inspire people. It’s a recognition of hard work. In order to qualify for this, you need to submit recordings from the past three years. They want to see how consistent you are.”
A choir is a sum of its parts, and the students sing the praises of the program’s growth and the techniques which have elevated their voices.
“I think we have a good foundation, a good program,” Amy Elliott, a senior and an alto, said. “We’re also focused not only on the music, but also the character that comes with the music, working as a team. So we’re focused on the little details.”
Elliott has loved music since she was in middle school.
“Even in middle school I fell in love with (choir) because it gave me a community of people that enjoyed something that I did. It was really fun … I felt accomplished, I felt like I was learning things,” she said. “(Galaviz) really pushes us to work hard and to have emotional intelligence, to take whatever is going on in our world and just focus on what we have to do in this class period.”
Micah Martinez, a junior bass, found himself reluctantly drawn into choir, only to catch the passion himself.
“At first I was just ‘voluntold’ to be in choir … then I just realized how good we sounded and how good the sounds we could make, the stories behind each piece, getting a deeper understanding of the music,” Martinez said. “It moves people. Sometimes we sing and we can see people tearing up and crying and we’re just singing, but it’s a little bit deeper than that. It has the power to show people what we can do, the emotions behind each piece.”
Not simply for the listener, but for the performers as well, the music program sparks joy and pride in those who take part in it.
“I think it’s the music for me,” Arianna Cantu, a junior who sings soprano, alto and tenor, said. “The music we have, whenever you sing it as a whole, it gives you so much joy. Whenever you learn it, it’s obviously not that much fun, but whenever you have it put together, you can hear all the sounds. I’m usually at the top, but for now, I’m in the middle…it just sounds so good, I just love it.”
Cantu says she’s gained confidence from her participation.
“I haven’t always been the most confident in myself, even though everyone has told me I should be,” she said. “Singing … just makes me so happy, so being in TMEA Honor Choir and being All-Stater makes me feel more accomplished.”
Being invited to the TMEA conference is a testament to the consistency Galaviz and his students have built up over the past seven years. Looking ahead, Galaviz said he wants to see the program raise the bar further, to go beyond Texas and perform at the national level.
“(I) just (want) to continue doing what we’re doing, making a difference,” Galaviz said.