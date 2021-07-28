Monthly sales tax revenue allocations for July were up 20% percent over last July, according to a report released by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The comptroller’s office paid out $893.2 million to cities, transit systems, counties and special purpose taxing districts.
The bulk of those allocations – $575.2 million – went to cities across the state, which represented a 19% increase from last July.
Beeville, however, saw a 3.65% drop in its share as compared to last year, receiving $300,811.03 from the state compared to $312,234.23.
Beeville’s share from the state for the year is up 2.13% compared to this point last year. The city, in 2021, has received $2.196 million compared to a share of $2.15 million in 2020.
Bee County saw a jump of 8.92% in its monthly allocation compared to last year and its year-to-date allocation is up 4.98% compared to 2020.
The county received $143,090.39 for July 2021, which is nearly $12,000 more than it received in 2020 ($131,362.79).
For the year, the county has received $949,146.70, compared to $904,077.85 for the same period last year.
The biggest jump in share for a city that received at least $100,000 belonged to Hollywood Park. The San Antonio suburb received $405,333.22 for the month, which represented a 359.59% increase over its share of $88,193.86 last year.
For cities of at least 20,000 people, the biggest increase in allocation belonged to Balch Springs. The Dallas suburb received $794,365.54 for the month, which was a 146.81% increase over its allotment of $321,843.72 last year.
Val Verde County saw the largest increase among county allotments, receiving 89.33% more this year than last year, $431,886.10 to $228,109.93.
