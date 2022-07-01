With high school now behind them, two Beeville residents are looking to the future and working to secure their continued education.
Asia Molina and Kinlee Ramon have just started a babysitting service to help save up for college.
Molina will be attending Texas State University and will be studying psychology and pre-med.
Ramon will be attending Texas State University as well. She will study nursing to become a pediatric nurse.
Both Molina and Ramon have experience watching younger siblings and cousins.
Molina and Ramon are also both CPR and CCMA certified through programs they participated in while attending A.C. Jones High School.
So far, they have received two different babysitting appointments.
The prices are as follows:
• One kid, $15 per hour
• Two kids, $17 per hour
• Three to five kids, $25 per hour,
• Six kids or more, $40 per hour.
To book an appointment, parents should call 361-319-9764.
