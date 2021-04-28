Those with hearts that beat true for the red, white and blue are invited to bring the whole family to celebrate Loyalty Day with VFW Post 9170 in Beeville Friday, April 30.
The event begins with a parade through the downtown area that steps off at 5:30 p.m. The post’s Senior Vice President George Varra said anyone wishing to join the parade and wave their American flags during the procession of cars can meet at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the College North Shopping Center (former Bealls store).
The parade, which will be escorted by officers from the Beeville Police Department will wind down Washington Street, turn onto Corpus Christi Street near the Bee County Courthouse and turn onto St. Mary’s Street before heading back to where it started, Varra said.
Biker groups including Sinister, Calaveras and the Combat Veterans already have committed to participate in the parade, said Post Commander Luis Pulido.
“Last year, we had 30 vehicles,” Varra said. “We hope to have a lot more this year.
“It’s free to the public. Just show up showing an American Flag or a military branch flag.”
Afterward, patriots of all ages are asked to meet at the post, located at 1801 S. Washington St., for free live music by Rebel Dog. The canteen will be open for anyone wishing to purchase soda or beer. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair for seating in the parking lot. Parking will be allowed in a lot located across the street.
Varra said that with the current tense state of American politics, the members of the post thought it was important to host an event that unites the community under the purpose of celebrating America.
“This is something that needs to happen for us to come together,” he said. “If we can’t come together as a country, at least we can come together as a community.”
Poker run
On May 29, all bikers are welcome to participate in a poker run. Pulido said the event will start at the post and continue to Americana Arms, the Lucky Horseshoe in Skidmore and Cruisers in Mathis before heading back to the post for a barbecue, live music and a car and bike show.
The event is free to attend and free to participate, as Pulido reminds the community that the post is open to the public and family friendly.
For more information, call Pulido at 361-318-0900.