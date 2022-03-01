The annual Beeville spring cleaning day is once again coming to the town on April 9.
According to John Chen, the assistant city manager, the annual spring clean is designed to allow residents to dispose of unwanted large appliances and furniture.
Objects such as these can be disposed of at the city yard, which will open on April 9 from 9 a.m. onward.
While large furniture is able to be put out, other objects such as tires and motor oil will not be accepted.
“It’s just like every year when you want to do a spring clean on your house,” said Chen.
The city will also be taking volunteers to help individuals who are not physically able to take the unwanted items to the city yard.
While Chen wishes to spread the news regarding when the spring clean is happening, he also wishes to gain more volunteers for the day. Individuals who wish to volunteer can contact development services to offer their time.
