When the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department received its latest piece of firefighting technology, it took Assistant Chief Kirk Delgado just four words to sum up what it would do for the department.
“This will save lives,” Delgado quipped, describing the MSA Lunar, an advanced thermal imaging and search-and-rescue device manufactured by MSA Safety.
The Lunar is a handheld wireless image device that can detect heat signatures as well as the edges of doors and windows. Edge detection, according to the device’s description from MSA, is a “thermal palette exclusive to Lunar, which accentuates areas of temperature difference with bright green highlight over a white-hot overlay.”
It’s not the department’s first wireless thermal imaging device, but it is about half the size of the department’s current device, making it much easier for firefighters to carry with them while battling a blaze.
It also has the added bonus of what MSA calls Firefighting Assistance Search Technology, or FAST.
FAST is a search and rescue function of the Lunar that activates when it is detected that one of the devices has become motionless for 30 seconds. The other devices connected in the network then kick into the search function that shows the approximate distance range and direction of the stationary device.
Delgado said that function alone will help the department’s firefighters on search missions when another firefighter is trapped in a building.
He said that instead of trying to guess where the downed or trapped firefighter is in a building, they can now use the Lunar device to locate and rescue their partner.
“The biggest thing in fire service is communication gets broken down; somebody gets lost,” said former firefighter Gregory Najvar, a sales representative from Casco Industries Inc., the company exclusive retailer of MSA in Texas.
“There have been a lot of firefighter deaths because they were on the wrong channel on the radio and they couldn’t talk, or we just can’t find them because there’s so much debris and junk. At least (with Lunar), I might be able to tell you, ‘Hey, that firefighter is right here.’”
The device attaches directly to the firefighters’ self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), which is also manufactured by MSA, and can integrate with the SCBA to show air status and alarm information.
Lunar was released by MSA in early April.
Beeville VFD became of the first departments in the state of Texas to order the device, and the first in the South Texas region, according to both Najvar and MSA sales manager Josh Lehman, who were both on hand at the C.M. “Smitty” Smith Central Fire Station Oct. 11 to help the BVFD with the setup and implementation of its Lunar system.
“Finding people and saving lives,” said Chief Bill Burris about what the technology can do for the department.
“Finding our downed firefighters,” added Delgado. “That’s what it’s purpose is.
“It does more than our regular thermal imager, but having that ability where, if my guy goes down inside the house, I can point that outside camera to it and say, ‘Oh, they’re 30 feet that way.’
“In that 6,000-square-foot warehouse, yeah, I’ll find them eventually, but by that time, it might be too late.”
The department purchased four Lunar devices to put into use at a cost of about $2,500 per device, using funds it raised during its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser.
