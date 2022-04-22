Much of South Texas is aware of just how intense these first few months have been for fire departments all over the region. The Beeville Fire Department had a total of 73 calls throughout the month of March alone. While 73 is already a large number, some may wonder just how much total time the department has put into keeping the community safe.
According to Fire Chief Bill Burris, although some of these fire calls took as little as 20 minutes, the department itself put in 128 hours fighting fires for March.
Total manpower hours during these calls amounted to 473 hours.
Although the Beeville Fire Department has seen a large number of callouts, Burris said that the firefighters are holding up well.
“We are getting some rest a little bit. Luckily, we have enough people around who can handle what we have coming in,” said Burris
Burris said is thankful for the mutual aid system that the neighboring counties have in place to support one another. He added that he is also thankful to the community for the large amount of material donations the department has received.
“The community, individuals and businesses have been helping out tremendously,” said Burris. “... We are doing good. We got what we need right now.”
The fire department’s 73 calls during the month of March broke down as follows:
• Three structure fires
• 17 brush and grass fires
• 17 mutual aid calls for brush and grass fires
• Six trash fires
• Five fire alarms
• Three EMS assists
• Five gas leaks
• Four electrical fires
• Five public relations events
• Three smoke in the area calls
• Three auto fires
• One CO alarm
• One motor vehicle accident
As of April 6, the fire department has already had 13 calls for the month.
