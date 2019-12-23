Beeville welders claim top awards at contest

POINT COMFORT – Welding students from A.C. Jones High School participated in the Formosa Plastics High School Welding Contest in Point Comfort on Dec. 11.
When the trophies were awarded, Aubrey Lopez won first place in the overhead plate welding division.
In the vertical plate welding division, Martello Villarreal captured first place, Dylan Mutchler won second place and Garet Luke won third place.
Beeville competed against welding programs from Goliad, Victoria, Hallettsville and Port Lavaca Calhoun.
There were certified welding inspectors on hand to carefully examine all the welds produced by these students. These industry qualified welding inspectors were looking for weld and material defects such as arc burns, grinding marks, under cut and porosity in the cap weld and stringer bead. They also measured the width and height of theses welds to make sure they were in the code specifications required by the American Welding Society.
“A.C. Jones welding students stepped up in this contest against some talented competition,” said welding instructor Richard Beasley. “Not only did they have to weld well, they had to produce welds that satisfied the rigors of industry welding inspection and the AWS standards required in this contest.
“As instructors, Thomas Camacho, Elyssa Lauer and I are again proud of all the welding students from Beeville and their desire to be the best they can be.”