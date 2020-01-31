Beeville welders win significant awards in Robstown

Alvin Tagal won first place in the plate welding category of the Mike Mylnar memorial welding contest. Joseph Benavides won second place in the plate welding category while Julian Martinez earned a fifth place in that category. Shown here are, from left, From left Martinez, Benavides, Tagal, Matthew Gomez, Mathayus Perez, Aubrey Lopez and Roberto Cisneros. Gomez won third in the pipe welding category with Perez assisting. Lopez won fourth in that category with Cisneros assisting.