Beeville welders win significant awards in Robstown

ROBSTOWN – On Jan. 10, welding students from A.C. Jones High School participated in the 17th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, Mike Mylnar Memorial, High School Welding Contest at the Richard M. Borchards Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.
When the trophies were awarded in the plate welding division, Julian Martinez won fifth place, Joseph Benavides won second place and Alvin Tagal won first place. In the pipe welding division, pipe welder Aubrey Lopez and her welder helper Roberto Cisneros won fourth place and pipe welder Matthew Gomez and his welder helper Mathayus Perez won third place. Because of his first place finish in the plate-welding category, junior Alvin Tagal received a $1,000 scholarship from the (AWS) American Welding Society to help further his welding education.
Gas and Supply Co. in Corpus Christi awarded gift certificates to Alvin Tagal ($200 gift certificate), Joseph Benavides ($150 gift certificate) and Matthew Gomez ($100 gift certificate) for finishing in the top three in these contest events.
There were 11 schools from across South Texas in this year’s welding contest. From those 11 schools, there were 75 plate-welding contestants and 25 pipe-welding contestants. The plate welders were required to produce an AWS (American Welding Society) D1.1 3G-plate weld with a backing bar.
The pipe welders were required to make a 1-G rollout 4-inch schedule 80-open root pipe weld. The pipe weld specifications followed the requirements of ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) B31.3
There were certified welding inspectors on hand to analyze and judge all the plate and pipe welds produced by the student welders. In addition, there was an industrial inspection company taking X-rays of the top five welds in each category. These inspectors and X-ray technicians were looking for weld and material defects such as arc burns, grinding marks, under cut, porosity in the welds, lack of fusion and whether or not the welds met the height and width specifications set forth in the welding codes followed in this contest.
All top five welders in both pipe and plate welding qualified and received weld certifications for the welds they each produced.
“The welding program at JHS is now equipped with 40 welding booths, welding fume extraction, fresh air ventilation systems and modern state-of-the-art welding equipment utilized in industry,” said Richard Beasley, welding instructor at Jones High. “With the support from the Texas Work Force Commission and the Beeville Independent School District, A.C. Jones now has one of the finest and best equipped welding facilities in the state of Texas.”
“Donations from area oil and gas companies like ConocoPhillips, Dan A. Hughes Co., Pioneer Natural Resources and Teal Natural Resources, are a significant source of direct help to the students in the welding program in their effort to become job ready after high school.”
Beasley added, “Pipeline companies, pipeline contractors, manufacturers, businesses and individuals have also provided much needed help and material directly to the welding program. Koch Pipeline, Beck Brothers Inc., Tindol Construction Co., TW Tanks and Construction (David Todd), WMD Dynamics (Paul Mylnar and Richard Wishert), the First National Bank of Beeville, Lincoln Electric Co., Aztec Chevrolet, Elling Machine Shop, Waste Quip, Ranch Hand, Maverick Testing Laboratories, One Star Flag (Matt Richard), Gas and Supply Co. (Ellery Francisco), Industrial Piping and Steel (Russell Smith), Praxair (Blake Schulz), Knox Oil Field Supply, Pettus Oil Field Supply, the late Bruce Sugarek, the late Terry Breaux, Len Merritt, Chris Freund, Trace Morrill, Paul Heard, Tom Beasley, Tom Dolezal, John Fish, Bob May and Bill Stockton are some of the many folks that have stepped up to support the A.C. Jones welding program.”