Everyone can think of someone who made a difference in their lives. More often than not, the name of a teacher comes to mind.
The Beeville Education Foundation knows the value of teachers. The charitable organization was created specifically to provide funds, services, and property to supplement the teaching and service functions of the Beeville Independent School District. On Sept. 22, the organization held its kick off event to raise funds to support another
football, ran track and thrown the discus. Back in 2004, Mansker and Silvas began a playful rivalry and a wonderful friendship, both one upping each other with their accomplishments. Silvas thanked the gathered board members and administration of Beeville Independent School District.
Villarreal was a graduate of A.C. Jones High School class of 1991. Being awarded multiple awards during his time at A.C. Jones before finally being named to the 1990 All South Texas Team as a defensive lineman, Villarreal was awarded a full scholarship to play for the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Football team. In 1996, Villarreal signed a one year contract to play arena football with the Houston Texas arena team, the Texas Terror.
Dembo played basketball at A.C. Jones High School. Demob was named to the first team all district squad. In addition, he was named to the Caller Times All South TExas First Team while also being named the Caller Times Player of the Year. During his senior year, Dembo averaged 25 points per game. In 10 games, he scored 30 or better. He ended his senior year scoring 804 points, breaking Beeville’s single season mark by 11 points. Dembo played for McLennan Junior College before transferring to Dakota Wesleyan University to continue his education and playing career.
Dove attended A.C. Jones from 1990 to 1994. Lettering in track, basketball and cheerleading, she held records in the 100 meter hurdles. She was awarded Top Defensive Player for two years for the Varsity Basketball Team. In her senior year, she scored 113 points, had 51 rebounds, 32 steals and 32 assists. Dove was recognized in 1993 and 1994 with “Who’s Who Among American Cheerleading.”
The 1975 Girls 4x220 Relay Team posted a time of 1:45.5 in the second annual Beeville relays. This created a new school record that has not been broken, even today. In 1975, the team posted a time of 1:47.3 in the 880 relay. This time was the best time in the preliminaries and got them first place to advance to the state meet.
Green died on May 11, 1992. Her daughter, Danieal Wiliams, took to the podium to speak in memory of her mother.
“Wow. I just love her so much and wish she could be here. She was very active in the church and in the school. She did student council her freshman year. She also went to state her freshman year. ... My heart is so full. I just want to thank you all.”
Williams was born in 1976, noting that her mother was carrying her while on the track team.
“She’s a testament to true sacrifice. That’s the reason I stand here today. I had an amazing mom.”
Williams is proud that her mother and her teammates have been immortalized in the Beeville Sports Hall of Fame.
