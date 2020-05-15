BEIC $10K business grant deadline May 19

BEEVILLE – Businesses operating within the city limits of Beeville have until Tuesday, May 19, to apply for a grant that could help ease some of the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At its May 5 meeting, the Beeville Economic Improvement Corp. (BEIC) board voted unanimously in favor of three grant programs proposed by the Bee Area Partnership (BAP). Businesses can qualify to receive up to $9,999, funded by the BEIC through one of three grants for payroll assistance, small business assistance and rental assistance through the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Grant Program.
The rental assistance program is available to non-home-based businesses that pay rent. Businesses significantly affected by the coronavirus emergency can receive up to $9,999 or three months’ rent, whichever is less.
A small business assistance grant offers up to $9,999 for recovery of reimbursable expenditures directly related to the COVID-19 crisis.
There also is help for businesses having difficulty paying their workers. A payroll assistance grant, which offers up to $9,999 or three months’ payroll, whichever is less, for businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19.
The BEIC’s grant programs differ from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, which can finance eight weeks worth of payroll, rent, utility or mortgage interest expenses. The loan can be forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll during that period.
“Some businesses might not qualify for the PPP,” said BEIC board member Kenneth Bethune. “This is a good way to string them along until we get the economy back.”
Eligible businesses must operate within the incorporated city limits of Beeville, must generate sales tax or provide professional services and must demonstrate at least a 25 percent loss of revenue for the period beginning March 1, 2020.
During his presentation before the BEIC board, Beeville City Councilman Eric Holland, who also serves as the BAP treasurer, urged prompt action to prevent further damage to Beeville’s local economy. He said, “The time to act is now; our local community needs this.”
According to data Holland presented from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s COVID-19 economic impact survey, which included the responses from 68 businesses operating in the 78102 ZIP code, “Of those businesses, 31 are closed and 111 employees have been laid off or terminated. Businesses reported two-thirds loss in revenue on average per week,” Holland said.
He continued, “On average, businesses expect to be able to survive 15 weeks, but businesses closed by COVID-19 mandates report 10 week survival rate. Businesses in Texas are going on Week 5 of mandatory shut downs.
Local banker Orlando Vasquez, who serves as a member of both the BEIC and BAP boards, said, “It is heartbreaking to hear what some of these businesses are going through.”
Holland said businesses applying for one of the three grants will have to prove what they actually need.
A cover sheet listing the required documents for each grant is available at the Beeville city secretary’s office, located in the John C. Fulghum Event Center at 111 E. Corpus Christi St. Completed applications must be submitted to the city secretary no later than 5 p.m. May 19.
For more information, call the BAP at 361-354-5479.