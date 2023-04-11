The Beeville City Council took the time to recognize a retiring police officer on Tuesday evening, bidding farewell from active duty to K9 unit “Kajo”, who will be moving on to a leisurely life in the home of his longtime handler and partner.
“K9 Kajo has served this police department for many years,” Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr told the council. “He’s been able to catch a lot of bad guys and get a lot of dope off of our streets, to the point where we thought we could retire him so he could have happiness and all the fun stuff with his family that he loves and protects.”
The chief approached the city and paid out of his own pocket the pet adoption fee for Kajo, officially releasing him from his duties. He’ll go now to live in the home of Sgt. Chris Haller, who was present for his retirement, and spoke to the canine officer’s candor and skill.
“He’s the best dog I’ve ever had,” Haller said. “He’s a push-button dog, you don’t have to do anything to get him to work. He’s my best friend.”
Mayor Brian Watson accepted Kajo’s adoption fee and lent his own acclaim to the outgoing officer.
“Kajo has done a fantastic job in this department,” Watson said. “A great length of service and again, pounds of dope off the street, bad guys in jail, protecting our officers, we can’t ask more than that.”
Kajo, a Belgian Malamute, has served the police department for seven years. According to a social media post from the BPD, Kajo’s career extended beyond Beeville’s borders. He assisted local surrounding agencies and even lent his nose to federal agencies. He was a well-known figure at BISD and area schools, from Pettus to Pawnee. He is responsible for tracking and apprehending suspects, as well as helping injured or lost people get home safely. He’s aided the SWAT team on high-risk missions, trained with multiple agencies in the South Texas Area K9 Teams, which put him nose to nose alongside Beeville PD, Bee County Sheriff’s Office, Kenedy PD, Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, Port Aransas PD, TDCJ McConnell, Garza, Conolly and regional teams.
He’s gotten dual certifications yearly and maintained a strict training schedule, but he is most of all noted for the positive impact he’s made on his department.
“He’s going to have a good life at home,” Haller said. “I always say I want the dogs to have a good two, three years of being a dog before they’re done … it’s been fun, thank ya’ll for letting me have him.”