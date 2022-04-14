The voting phase in the Beeville Bee-Picayune’s second annual Best in Bee contest is now in full swing.
Voting in the contest is done online at bestinbee.com. Registered users on the website can vote once per day in any category of their choosing.
During the first three weeks of the nomination phase, more than 14,000 nominations were submitted.
The voting phase of the contest started April 1 and runs through April 31 at 11:59 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for individuals and businesses alike to stake their claim to being the best in their field in Bee County,” said Coastal Bend Publishing Vice President and Bee-Picayune Publisher Dennis Wade. “We encourage all of the finalists in every category to rally their supporters to vote in the contest every day.”
The winners in each category will receive special recognition in the Bee-Picayune during the summer.
Registered users can vote for individuals and businesses across 10 categories: auto, financial and insurance, food/drink/entertainment, home repair and services, lawyers, medical and wellness, real estate and rentals, shopping and services, pets and livestock and radio station.
Each of those 10 categories is then broken down into multiple subcategories, including 11 in the auto category, and 22 in both the food/drink/entertainment and home repair and services categories. The seven other categories, with the exception of radio station (it has no subcategories), each have at least three subcategories.
During the nomination phase of the contest, the hottest sub-categories were new auto dealership, best lunch, best entre, friendliest service at a restaurant, best hair salon, best clothing store, best boutique gift shop and best realtor.
Last year, during the inaugural contest, more than 30,000 votes were cast during the voting phase.
