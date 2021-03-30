Best in Bee: Who will it be?

The inaugural Best in Bee contest, the new reader survey sponsored by the Beeville Bee-Picayune, has been going strong for nearly a month now and has already drawn nearly 20,000 nominations across its 10 distinct categories.
The contest launched March 1 at bestinbee.com and is currently in the nomination stage.
Registered users can nominate individuals and business across 10 categories: auto, financial and insurance, food/drink/entertainment, home repair and services, lawyers, medical and wellness, real estate and rentals, shopping and services, pets and livestock and radio station.
Each of those 10 categories is then broken down into multiple subcategories, including 11 in the auto category, and 22 in both the food/drink/entertainment and home repair and services categories. The seven other categories, with the exception of radio station (it has no subcategories), each have at least three subcategories.
As of last week, the entrée subcategory in the food/drink/entertainment category had the widest range of nominees with 24.
Lunches, from the same category, as well as the new car salesperson subcategory from the auto category also had more than 20 nominees.
Multiple subcategories already have a dozen or more nominees.
Registered users on the contest website are able to submit nominations in any category of their choosing and can submit those nominations once per day.
A single nomination does not guarantee a spot in the voting phase, however.
Only the five nominees or entrants with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting phase of the contest, so users are encouraged to submit nominations for their entrant of choice multiple times.
Businesses and individuals are also encouraged to register as users and nominate themselves in the subcategories of their choosing.
Special graphics are available for free on the contest website to help users and nominees promote the contest on social media. Those graphics are available by visiting https://bit.ly/2NsG1Nb.
The nomination phase of the contest runs through 11:59 p.m. on April 15.
After the nomination phase is completed, the top five nominees in each subcategory will advance to the voting round.
The voting phase will begin at midnight on May 1 and run through the entire month.
The winners in the inaugural contest will be announced in June.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•