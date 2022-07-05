To beat the heat, I slip into the garden in the early morning hours or late in the evening. I noticed Mare’s tails, a cloud pattern that is supposed to predict rain in five days. Naturally I had to check the forecast - hot weather with a possibility of showers on the last two days of the month. One can only hope.
Working in the garden I noticed a few poison oak plants trying to get a foothold. Warm weather and time spent outside gives us more opportunity to become exposed to poison oak (T. diversilobum). In 1908, Japanese researchers isolated the chemical that many members of this plant family secrete. They named it urushiol, after urushi, the Japanese word for lacquer. Urushiol can cause a rash with exposure to as little as 1/1,000th of a milligram. It generally takes repeated exposure to create an allergic reaction.
The Journal of the American Medical Association states that poison ivy and posion oak are the greatest cause for workers’ compensation payments related to outdoor work injuries.
Urushiol is insoluble in water and retains its potency for a remarkably long period of time. Fire does not degrade urushiol - it regroups into droplets that can cause lung irritation, entire body dermatitis, fever, and temporary blindness. It is a great hazard to firefighters in western forest.
Urushiol remains in stems, roots, leaves, flowers, and fruit throughout the year. Contact with the plant’s sap can result in rashes for sensitive humans, even when the plant is dormant or dead. The rash rarely appears sooner than twelve hours after contact and can take as long as three days to surface. It can occur without direct contact with the plant. Touching clothes, shoes, or even a pet that has rubbed against the plant can cause an allergic response.
The only way to avoid allergic responses to urushiol is to learn to recognize and avoid the plants.
There are only two ways to get rid of the plant - use herbicides or manually remove. Roundup (glyphosate) and Ortho Poison Ivy Killer (triclopyr) will kill plants and should be used sparingly. These herbicides cannot be applied near shrubs, broadleaf groundcovers, or herbaceous plants. Manual removal is effective if you are diligent. Every bit of the roots must be thoroughly removed. Be sure to wear plastic gloves over cotton gloves when pulling the plants. Be sure to dispose of the plastic gloves in the trash. Do not compost or burn the plants.
While I’m not much of a vegetable gardener, I do add a few herbs in containers and flower beds. They are a beautiful addition to any garden providing a sensory experience when touched. I have several oreganos, basils and mints.
Mint, a native of the Mediterranean region, is one of my favorites. Mentha, mint’s botanical name, comes from an ancient tale of love, jealousy and revenge. According to Greek mythology, Pluto – god of the underworld – indulged in a passionate fling with a nymph named Minthe. His jealous wife, Persephone, caught the errant couple and trampled Minthe underfoot turning her into a plant that could only grow in moist, shady places. Horrified by the tragic death of his lover, Pluto couldn’t undo Persephone’s handiwork. In remembrance, he endowed Minthe with a lovely fragrance that would be released whenever she was trampled.
Aromatic mint can be a pest, spreading rapidly by underground stems, called stolons. Mint is a tough plant with square stems. Mint preforms best when planted in a light, moist, medium rich soil with a little afternoon shade. Plants should be cut back in late fall.
Snails and slugs can be an issue. Use a liquid trap to attract the pests. Bury a bowl so its edge is level to the ground and pour in a sweet drink - beer or flat soft drinks will work. Make sure the liquid is about an inch below the top of the container so the slugs and snails have to extend their bodies to reach the liquid and will fall in and drown.
Mints, a large group of pungent herbs that come in a wide range of flavors, have long been used as culinary, fragrant, medicinal and industrial herbs. There is nothing so refreshing as a cold glass of ice tea with a few crushed spearmint (m. spicata) leaves.
Most mints dry well for use in herbal teas and potpourri. Fresh or dried mint leaves are a welcome addition to many foods. Add the leaves to a fruit salad just before serving, or add finely minced leaves to brownies or sugar cookies even bread. Mint sauce has long been used as an accompaniment to lamb.
Hot beverages can be made from fresh or dried leaves. Add about one tablespoon fresh leaves or one teaspoon dried leaves for every cup of liquid. Place the mint in metal mesh ball. For a robust pick-me-up, combine with a bag of black tea or try it solo for a refreshing herbal tea. For extra zing, add it to hot-chocolate mix.
For centuries, mint tea has been used to relieve a variety of stomach complaints, including nausea, morning sickness, and excess gas. It makes a good home remedy for coughs and colds because it stimulates the throat and sinuses.
Mints to add to your garden include my favorite - chocolate mint (M. x piperita “chocolate”), orange mint (M. x piperita “citrata”), pineapple mint (M. suave lens “variegata”), apple mint (Mentha suaveolens) and spearmint (M. spicata).
So pick a mint for your garden and enjoy it in a nice cup of hot tea or in your favorite brownie recipe. Enjoy the sensory experience of the mint family.
Happy Gardening.