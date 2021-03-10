No longer do area residents have to drive to San Antonio, Victoria or Corpus Christi for hearing aid sales and servicing.
Since Beeville Hearing Center opened its doors at 2012 N. St. Mary’s St., Roger Salazar has provided cleanings, repairs, programming, testing and sales of hearing aids.
“Most of our patients are senior citizens, and they don’t want to drive that far,” he said. “Those that do go maybe have family members to take them, and they need to take a day off.
“So the convenience is here. I can do everything the big city people can do.”
Salazar, who is certified as a hearing instrument specialist, said that while he can perform hearing tests, clients mostly come to him with the results of a test that already has been performed. He will review the doctor’s recommendations with the client, considering their budget and degree of hearing loss to find common ground.
“Then they come back and I put the hearing aids on them and I program them,” Salazar said.
In just the past few decades, hearing aid technology has progressed from bulky devices that are worn on the ear and simply amplify sound. Today’s hearing aids help address specific hearing issue.
Some area residents already know Salazar, who worked from 2011-19 in a previous, unrelated hearing center once housed in his location.
“I realized I needed to do something for the patients I had here before,” he said. “I was going to possibly do clean and checks, but I talked with my family and my sons encouraged me to open the business.”
Salazar, along with his wife Rose – a kindergarten teacher – has four children and two grandchildren. Two of their sons agreed to help with the financing he needed to get the business started. Every detail of the business has been carefully thought out with the customer in mind.
“I really wanted Beeville in the name,” Salazar said. “Beeville has been home to me since 1994 and I really wanted Beeville in the name of the company.
“I’m glad to be back. This is where I belong. This is what I should be doing.
“I enjoy it. I love coming to work.”
Salazar said patients have been responding well and already are trusting him.
“I’m from here,” he said. “I don’t drive in from Corpus, Victoria or wherever. This is my community. This community is home to me.”
Beeville Hearing Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk ins are accepted but appointments are preferred.