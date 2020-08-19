Big goals in mind

BEEVILLE – Taking over the reins of a new school district in the midst of a national pandemic is never an ideal situation.
Travis Fanning is trying to make the best of it in his new role as the superintendent of the Beeville Independent School District.
The Atlanta native is less than a month into his tenure as the new leader of the district, and much of those first weeks has been spent trying to navigate through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want us to provide, in the 2020-2021 school year, the best academic platform and instruction that we can offer to our students,” Fanning said during a recent interview at the district’s administration building downtown.
That, he said, was his top priority as he takes over for Dr. Marc Puig.
“We have to figure out – be it face-to-face, be it virtual, be it hybrid model – how we’re going to give (the students) a premier quality education,” he said.
“If I can achieve that one, with everything else that is going on, I would consider that a big gold star for our district.”
For the most part, the early legwork in accomplishing that goal has been completed with the district adopting a plan to begin the school year with remote learning.
Kevin J. Keller is the sports editor at the Bee-Picayune and the Advance-Guard and can be reached at 343-5223, or at sports@MySouTex.com, or follow him on Twitter, @beegoliadsports.