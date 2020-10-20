Biggest to date

BEEVILLE – When voters start heading to the polls this week, they will be met with one of the largest ballots in the county’s history.
“The best thing for them to know is that they need to be prepared,” said Bee County Elections Administrator Laura Warnix when asked what voters should know about this year’s general election.
The election will, for all intents and purposes, be two elections in one with the issues and races from the May elections now combined into the general election after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With such a lengthy ballot, Warnix is encouraging voters to study up.
“(They need to) do their homework ahead of time and study their ballots so they’re not taking so long in the polling place,” she said, noting that voters won’t be permitted to be on their electronic devices while in the voting booth.
“Their best bet is to get a sample ballot and study the issues, write everything down and carry in a piece of paper so they’ll be ready to cast their votes.”
Early voting for this year’s general election began Oct. 13.
In a departure from the past, Warnix said, all early voting will be held at the Bee County Expo Center...
