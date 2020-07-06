Biliary surgery: Don’t let stones grow to boulders

You probably know someone who had gallbladder surgery. Cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal surgery) is one of the most commonly performed surgeries in the U.S. Approximately 700,000 cholecystectomies are performed each year in the U.S. Gallstone disease costs $6.5 billion per year. This has increased in the last 30 years, as laparoscopic surgery was introduced in 1989. Laparoscopy for cholecystectomy (and many other surgeries) has been a major advance. Instead of days in the hospital and many weeks of postoperative pain, this is now often an outpatient surgery with people returning to routine activity or work in days. (On a personal note, Dr. McKernan and Dr. Bill Saye performed the first cholecystectomy in the U.S. Dr. Saye taught me the technique in Marietta ,Georgia in 1990). About 20 million people (15%) in the U.S. have gallstones. About 20% of the people with stones present with an acute gallbladder attack, and at times serious complications occur; these include pancreatitis, gallbladder gangrene and common bile duct stones.
What dose of gallbladder do? Why is it such a common problem? The gallbladder is a (non-critical) part of the biliary system. The liver produces bile, which drains into the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine. Bile is critical for digesting and absorbing certain foods. The gallbladder is attached to the side of the main bile duct. It is a storage vesicle for bile. It is not a critical function, which is why I can remove it if it becomes diseased. The bile may remain in the gallbladder for hours if it is not stimulated. Since it is “stagnant”, the bile component salts (bile acids, cholesterol and lecithin) may precipitate, aggregate and enlarge, forming gallstones. These range in size from grains of coarse sand to the size of a baseball (8 to 10 cm). A person may have one or many. One of my patients filled a 4-ounce container, over a hundred stones the size of lima beans. The stones may irritate the gallbladder wall, causing pain and nausea. They may obstruct the outflow tract, causing more severe symptoms and serious complications such as infection, liver damage, pancreatitis and yellow jaundice. This requires the duct stone to be removed in addition to cholecystectomy. This is a more complicated procedure.
Anyone can have gallstones, even (rarely) children with blood disorders, such as sickle cell anemia. My youngest gallbladder patient was 10 years old. My oldest, a 96-year-old. Gallstones are more common in women but not rare in men. Ethnic groups, such as Native Americans and Mexican Americans, have a very high incidence of gallstones; this is especially relevant in South Texas. Obesity, diabetes, liver cirrhosis and inactivity are also risk factors. A Western diet, high in carbohydrates, fatty foods and red meat, contribute to both obesity and an increase in gallstone formation.
To summarize, gallstones and gallbladder disease are common and sometimes serious medical and surgical problems. Difficult cholecystectomies are very difficult and dangerous operations. If you have gallstones, do not let it get to be an emergency problem. No matter what your lifestyle, you can develop gallstones; you cannot escape your genetics. But a healthy lifestyle and diet, losing weight and staying active may reduce your chances of forming gallstones.
There are some other surgical diseases of the biliary system. Carcinoma of the gallbladder is not uncommon; it is seen in elderly patients with a long history of untreated gallstones. Carcinoma of the bile ducts occurs as well. Unfortunately, these are often “silent” or unrecognized until they grow to a larger size, and the prognosis for control is poor.
Biliary atresia is seen in children. In this disorder, the gallbladder and bile ducts are obliterated, or closed. This is the result of a developmental defect or immune dysfunction. There is no effective medical treatment. The infant or child will develop a high bilirubin level and become jaundiced (yellow). There are some elegant, innovative surgeries which attempt to correct the problem with biliary bypass. One is the Kasai hepato-portoenterostomy (a mouthful). Liver transplantation is also effective. One of my best friends, Steve, has a granddaughter had a liver transplantation for a atresia at the age of 5. So far, she has done well for several years and acts like any other 8-year-old girl. What a blessing of modern surgery.
James Schlotter, MD, FACS is a surgeon with Coastal Plains Surgical Care in Beeville specializing in general, vascular and cosmetic surgery. He can be reached at 361-354-2832 or JWSchlotter@CPSurgicalCare.com.