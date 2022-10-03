Beeville Princess Day is back thanks to Kristina Cavazos. This annual celebration will allow children of all ages to meet their favorite Disney princess character.
“Girls and boys are invited to come. We want each and every person to feel special and feel brave,” said Cavazos.
The event is not associated with the Disney Company. Different high school girls from the area will be portraying these characters and bringing them to life for the children of Beeville.
“We are going to be donating a portion to mental health ministries as well,” said Cavazos. “We are continuing to have fundraisers to help our community with mental health.”
During the event, the princess will make a royal entrance, followed by vocal performances, individual storytimes and a princess dance performance. Members of the A.C. Jones Choir will be portraying some of the
princesses involved in the vocal performances. There will also be a manicure station set up for the attendees.
In addition, a raffle will be held with gift cards from different organizations such as LIttle Caesars and Bubble Island Car Wash.
“We’ve been having a lot of people donate for the raffle, which is great,” said Cavazos. “We are just trying to help as many people as we possibly can as far as for mental health with counseling services.”
The event will take place on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Families can sign up by calling Cavazos at 361-542-9644. Each children’s ticket will be $35. The adult accompanying them will be charged an additional $10. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Children will then be able to meet all the princesses at A Box of Chocolate, located at 305 N Washington St.
This is the second year that Cavazos has held Princess Day in Beeville. The idea formed in her head when she took her daughter to a princess day in San Antonio.
“She was just super excited to see the princesses,” said Cavazos. “They were just showing and teaching kindness and bravery. She was just amazed by it. I thought, ‘why can’t I do this here in Beeville?’”
Two years later, with the support of her family, friends and locals in the community, she formed the inaugural Princess Party.
“It was just outstanding to see these little girls dress up and just feel special,” said Cavazos. “I was just so glad to be able to bring this to Beeville and I’m just very excited for this event that is coming up.”
At this point, Cavazos plans to bring Princess Day to Beeville every year that she can. Her passion for helping people and lobbying for mental health through events like this is something she is no stranger to.
“My goal is to bring magic back into this world of kindness and compassion,” said Cavazos. “Follow your dreams. Right now in this world, it’s kind of hard for everyone to think that. With everything that’s going on right now with COVID right now and the schools as well, we want people to feel safe. We want them to feel special. We want them to be encouraged.”
Cavazos is excited to bring this event to the community. Her first event completely sold out of tickets. While she has not yet sold out, she’s hoping to reach that peak again, especially as the event takes place only a few weeks before Halloween.
“Halloween is the perfect time for them to buy princess dresses so they can wear it for the event and then wear it for Halloween,” said Cavazos.
