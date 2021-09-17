BISD adopts 2021-22 budget

The Beeville Independent School District board of trustees adopted, by a unanimous vote, a balanced budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year at its regular meeting last month.
The budget, adopted by a 6-0 vote, features total revenues of $32,094,659 with a matching number of expenditures.
The largest chunk of the revenue – $20,981,598 – comes from the Texas Education Agency’s Foundation School Program.
That amount is more than $1.5 million lower than what the district received as part of its 2020-21 amended budget.
The budget also shows a revenue number of $9,156,216 in tax collections, which is $835,806 more than the district collected as part of the 2020-21 amended budget.
The adopted budget also shows significant drops in local revenues in investment earnings and miscellaneous local revenues, but overall, the local revenue of just over $9.3 million is still nearly $500,000 higher than the total from last year’s amended budget.
The largest chunk of the expenditures comes in the category of instruction, the category which includes staff salaries.
The adopted budget shows a total expenditure of $16,065,092 in that category, which is about $1.25 million less than last year’s budget.
However, despite the smaller amount, the per-pupil expenditure average in the category went up to $5,605 from $5,491.
Plant maintenance and operations accounts for $4,263,801 in the adopted budget, while school administration accounts for $1,892,857. General administration accounts for $1,765,154, and co-curricular activities show an expenditure of $1,551,655. Health services and data processing also account for more than $1 million expenditures for the district in the adopted budget.
The balanced budget would leave the district with a nearly $14 million surplus in its general fund balance.
In other action at the meeting, the board of trustees:
–Approved a purchase of air purifiers to be used in district classrooms;
–Authorized the superintendent to add additional local leave days for COVID-19 quarantine and isolation;
–Approved a legal services agreement with Sara Leon & Associations PLLC;
–Appointed Art Gamez the delegate and Orlando Vasquez the alternate for the Texas Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly;
–Approved budget amendments for August;
–Approved the TASB revised salary scale
–Adopted a total tax rate of $1.1924 per $100 valuation, which includes rates of $1.0228 for maintenance and operation and $0.1696 for principal and interest on debts;
–Approved the renewal of a contract for workers compensation insurance with Texas Mutual;
–Approved the purchase of auto/liability insurance through the TASB;
–Tabled an action item regarding the approval of a budget that included a 3% increase from the Bee County Appraisal District;
–Approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and Coastal Bend College for the dual-credit program.
