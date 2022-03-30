The Beeville ISD school board made the decision to adopt a resolution regarding payment of employees during an emergency closure during their regular meeting on March 10.
According to Travis Fanning, the Beeville ISD superintendent, this resolution had to do with a recent dramatic drop in temperature that caused a momentary closure of the school district.
“We have to go back and propose a resolution whenever we have one of those days where the board still will go ahead and approve to pay all staff members for that particular day,” said Fanning.
This resolution was approved by the board.
In other news, the Beeville ISD school board made decisions on the following action items:
• Approval of the 2022-2023 school calendar, which is now posted on the school website.
• Canceling the board of trustees election for May 7 for trustee Orlando Vasquez, who ran unopposed.
• Approval of the use of a mechanical, engineering and plumbing consultant for the Beeville ISD HVAC project.
The board adjourned to a closed session to discuss personnel and administrative contracts. Upon reconvening, the board approved the recommendations made during the closed session.
The approvals included recommendations for two new hires, one upcoming resignation and one retirement at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
