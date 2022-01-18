The Beeville Independent School District, in a letter sent to parents and guardians Tuesday afternoon just before 5 p.m., announced that it is closing through Jan. 21.
"Due to the rising number of COVID absentees from our staff we regret to inform you that we must close school for the remainder of the week (Wednesday, January 19 – Friday, January 21, 2022)," the statement read.
"This decision was made solely on our shortage of staff, as we could not provide an effective learning environment for our students."
"Although this is not ideal and we know it will impact our families, this is the best decision for the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and district."
The letter went on to say that closure would allow staff members to recuperate and prepare, and also allow time for the number of positive COVID-19 cases to decrease.
The district announced Monday evening that it was reinstating a mask mandate in all school facilities.
The letter sent out Tuesday said that mandate would remain in place through Jan. 31.
Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled in the district because, as the letter read, the closure was related to staff shortages.
Meals will continue to be provided to students on Jan. 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FMC Elementary and Moreno Junior High.