All students in the Beeville Independent School District are set to return to face-to-face instruction on a full-time basis beginning this week.
The district announced on March 31 that “all students will be required to return to full-time, in-person instruction beginning Monday, April 12, 2021.”
The announcement came in a letter signed by Superintendent Travis Fanning that was sent to parents and guardians of students in the district.
The release said the district made the decision based on guidance it had received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and local health officials.
It also reference a “dwindling number of positive cases across the district” as a factor that led to the decision.
The release also stated that several of the district’s risk mitigation guidelines will remain in place, including a mandate that requires mask and facial coverings at all schools, district facilities and events.
“We know the most effective way to close achievement gaps and ensure that students excel academically is through face-to-face instruction,” the letter read. “BISD has provided opportunities for our faculty and staff to receive vaccinations, and we will continue to ensure that our district employees remain consistent in our safety procedures and protocols.”
