Beeville Independent School District announced two major pieces of news on the financial front late last week.
The district, in releases posted on social media and sent to news outlets, announced a bonus for all employees in the district on Nov. 19, then, the next day, announced that it had received a perfect score from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).
The bonus for employees, which the district called a “fall incentive,” was approved unanimously by the board of trustees at their meeting on Nov. 19.
The bonus will be $800 for full-time employees and $400 for part-time employees, and will be paid to all “school-level employees” who were hired prior to Oct. 1.
“Our executive team, along with our board of trustees, know that this incentive does not compare to the hard work, effort, and dedication that has been exemplified by all BISD employees since March of this year,” said Superintendent Travis Fanning at the board meeting when the incentive was announced. “We pride ourselves in hiring exceptional men and women to work on our campuses and various departments across BISD.”
The bonus, according to the district’s release, will be disbursed the week of Dec. 14.
The day after announcing the incentive, the district announced that it had received a score of 100 and a superior rating from FIRST, which is used by the Texas Education Agency to evaluate a district’s financial management.
“We in the business office are proud of the fact that this is the fifth year in a row that we have earned a superior rating” said Eva Cisneros, the district’s chief financial officer. “However, earning and maintaining this rating is a collective effort by every campus and department in the district.”
The rating system, which is used to ensure that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices, includes a list of 15 indicators for which a school receives a one to 10 rating.
Beeville ISD received a 10 on all 15 indicators.
“The history of perfect FIRST scores reinforces the finance department’s commitment to transparency and prudent budgeting and spending,” said Fanning. “It is of the utmost importance that the community knows that their tax dollars are going towards creating a learning environment conducive to student growth and teacher innovation.”
