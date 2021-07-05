More than three dozen community members, including past and present AC Jones football players, left the Beeville Independent School District administration building in disbelief after the conclusion of a meeting of the district’s board of trustees on June 24.
The attendees at the meeting sat through a 3 1/2-hour meeting only to watch the session end with no mention of the issue that had attracted them in the first place.
That issue is the fate of three football coaches who were placed on paid administrative leave late last month while the district investigated an alleged incident that happened between students at the high school.
Chris Soza, the athletic director and head football coach, as well as assistant football coaches Eric Soza and Adolfo Dominiguez remain on paid leave as of June 25, according to district Superintendent Travis Fanning.
Fanning said in an interview June 25 that he did not know how much longer the coaches would remain on leave.
“That length of time has yet to be determined,” he said. “As soon as we get everything wrapped up and we do all the necessary procedures and policies that we need to do, as far as what actions are going to take place, then we’ll be complete with the investigation.”
He then added that the investigation was nearing its end.
“Things are coming to a close. There are still ongoing pieces and components that have to take place.”
At the June 24 board meeting, a crowd of more than 50 gathered inside the boardroom at the district’s administration building in anticipation of a meeting that many believed would bring to an end to the saga.
The agenda for the meeting included an item listed under the closed session section that read “Consultation with legal counsel regarding issues related to personnel matters and pending investigation.”
Shortly after the meeting got underway, the board adjourned to closed session for three minutes before the public forum portion.
Four community members spoke during the public forum: students Bryce Foster and Victor Gonzales, longtime youth football coach Orlando Gonzales, and Beeville resident Josephine Miller.
Foster spoke in support of Eric Soza, while V. Gonzales spoke in support of all three. O. Gonzales asked the board to “do the right thing” and put the coaches back to work helping the players. Miller said she has known Chris Soza for many years and that he is a “good man.”
The board then worked its way through the other items on the agenda, which included the approval of Update 117 regarding changes in local policies as well as the approval of a depository contract with Spirit of Texas Bank that runs through Aug. 31, 2023.
The board then received updates on various projects and reports from Assistant Superintendent Tiffany Spicer, Director of Technology Jody Davis and Chief Financial Officer Eva Cisneros.
Spicer then presented information to the board about the district’s planned use of funds from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
After Spicer’s presentation, at 6:33 p.m., the board adjourned once again to executive session.
The trustees returned to the boardroom more than 2 1/2 hours later with board President Orlando Vasquez reconvening the meeting at 9:08 p.m.
After a motion and approval on a hiring matter, Vasquez adjourned the meeting at 9:09 p.m.
“That’s it?” one person loudly exclaimed, while several other audible gasps of exasperation and disbelief rang out through the room.
Despite the frustrations of the community, Fanning, in the June 25 phone interview, stressed the importance of ensuring a thorough and complete investigation.
“Our No. 1 priority at BISD is to make sure that we provide the best service to our students, as well as to our staff,” he said. “When you do any type of investigation, or you’re looking into any type of matter, you want to be sure that you’re extremely thorough and that you take every precaution or you follow all the steps that need to be taken to make sure you reach the best conclusion at the end.
“Sometimes those things are quick and sometimes those things are extremely long.”
He also added that he felt like this investigation has been handled in a timely manner by the district.
“I’ll tell you with this one, this is one that I believe, though it may not feel like it for those who are involved, one that we handled pretty quickly,” the superintendent said. “I’ve seen these go anywhere from three to four weeks, to as long as three to four months.
“The whole intention of the thing is to make sure that we do the job that we’re supposed to do, which is to make sure that, as a district, we thoroughly investigate any allegations or anything that comes to our attention.”
When asked about the scope of the investigation, Fanning declined to comment, but did say that it is “just an investigation of allegations and things that have gone on for awhile. It’s holistic.”
He also added that he knows “that there are a lot of rumors and things out there, and much of that is not factual.”
Earlier this month, the district did not address the reports that the coaches had been placed on paid leave when asked if the reports were true.
At that time, Myra Barrera, the district’s director of communications, said in an email on June 3, “There is a student issue currently under investigation by Beeville ISD. Because of this, we are not at liberty to share any information as it relates to students and/or personnel.”
When asked to confirm that the trio was on leave, Fanning, in an email June 22, said that he was willing to meet to discuss the issue, before adding that “there is not very much that differs from the statement that Ms. Barrera shared.”
When asked again about the reports on June 25, Fanning officially confirmed the reports about the coaches before then answering other questions related to the ongoing investigation.
