BISD board of year: ‘Historic first

BEEVILLE – The Beeville Independent School District board of trustees being named the Region 2 School Board of the Year is a first for this town.
“I am so proud to recognize this group of individuals,” said Rick Alvarado, executive director of Eduction Service Center, Region 2. “I have worked with these individuals some time now, and I have seen the transformation they have made as individuals and as a team of eight.”
A celebration was held Wednesday morning, July 17, with trustees from the Coastal Bend College, county, city and business leaders at A.C. Jones High School. Trustees of Beeville schools are President Leticia Munoz, Vice President Darryl Martin, Secretary Theresa Arthur and trustees Dr. Kevin Behr, Orlando Vasquez, Eddie Salazar and Pete Martinez.
Alvarado noted that the school district’s goal is “inspiring bold innovative leaders. And they take that to heart.”
“The Beeville ISD board shows support for education... the educational improvement process.... and fosters long-range planning for curriculum and facility improvements.”
Over the past few years, the district has undertaken various new projects and initiatives.
• The district was classified as a District of Innovation which allows the trustees to hire teachers with specific skills but lacking the traditional teacher certifications.
• The Joe Barnhart Academy was formed on the Moreno Junior High campus with a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
• A police department, complete with K-9 and handler, was formed to keep children safe at all the district campuses.
• Cosmetology programs were added at Jones High for those students who were interested.
• A Medical Magnet Academy was created at Jones High offering students a chance to earn certifications in a variety of fields.
• The welding program was expanded far beyond its previous number of classes.
BISD also was recognized as the first school district in the country to offer fully immersive computer sciences classes for all students.
“The Beeville ISD is committed to self-growth to ensure they remain on the cutting edge,” Alvarado said.
Receiving the award on behalf of the board was Munoz.
“I am pleased and humbled to accept this award,” she said. “This is a historic first for our school board.”
Advancing the district as they have, she said, hasn’t come overnight.
“We started this journey just three years ago,” she said. “Our mission was to rebuild the school district in the spirit of truth, transparency and boldness.
“And we are not done.”
Trustee Kevin Behr, former president of the board, adds, “Collective collaboration, a oneness of vision for a board — 10 years ago, we weren’t like this.
“We were divisive. We each had our own paths. We each had our own vision.
“We didn’t seem to come together as much or as deeply as this board.
“I am very proud in my life to be able to associate with these types of visionary leaders at this level.
“They are like family. We squabble. We fight. We occasionally throw things at each other. But when we come out of the board room, we are cohesive.
“We know what we want. That is the kind of board you want.
“You may have heard me say it was like herding cats, and to an extent it was.”
“Without you, I am afraid we would still be herding cats,” Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig said as he spoke during the ceremony.
“Great classrooms start with great board rooms,” Puig said. “We are just getting started. We do have disagreements. We do have dissent. That is what makes us stronger.
“But dissent and disagreement never breeds discord.
“That is our strength.”
