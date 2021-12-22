The Beeville Independent School District board of trustees approved two large expenditures for the maintenance department and the Conoly Building at its special-called meeting Dec. 6.
The larger of the two approved expenditures will yield two new vehicles for the district’s maintenance department.
The board approved by a 6-0 vote the purchase of two Chevrolet Silverado trucks from Aztec Chevrolet.
The cost for the purchase of one vehicle was quoted at just over $59,000, while the purchase of two would fall between $110,000 and $115,000, according to the action sheet on the item.
The final purchase price is dependent on availability of the vehicles.
The board also approved an expenditure of nearly $20,000 on a new fire detection system and fire extinguishers for the Conoly Building.
The building, according to Art Gamez, the district’s chief of police, is currently in violation of state fire code.
He recommended the purchase of a fire detection system and fire extinguishers from Koetter Fire Protection of Corpus Christi LLC.
The system, according to the quote provided by Koetter, will include a fire alarm panel, remote annunciator, smoke detector above the panel, manual pull stations at the exits, visual devices in the restrooms and other audible/visual devices.
The purchase also includes monitoring by Koetter.
In total, the district will spend $17,463 on the installation and the monitoring.
The district will also pay Koetter another $935.42 for the purchase of five fire extinguishers and the installation of cabinets for those fire extinguishers.
The board also unanimously approved a measure to offer an employee attendance incentive.
The $500 incentive will be offered to all campus employees who maintain perfect attendance during the spring 2022 semester.
The measure passed by the board also includes an additional $2,500 incentive for two campus-based full-time employees who maintain perfect attendance during the spring semester.
That incentive will be awarded to two employees who will be chosen by way of a drawing from the pool of eligible staff members.
District Superintendent Travis Fanning said that all campus-based employees will be eligible for the $500 incentive, and only full-time campus-based employees will be eligible to win the $2,500.
Before the board discussed any of the action items on the agenda, Fanning provided an update on the district’s status as it relates to Senate Bill 1444, which gives school districts across the state the freedom to leave the Teacher Retirement System of Texas Active Care health insurance program.
Fanning said the district has opted to stay with TRS through the 2022-23 school year, but that a committee will be formed in the spring to make a determination on whether the district should opt out of TRS Active Care and seek health insurance coverage through another company.
That committee will meet with insurance carriers and brokerage firms to determine the district’s best course of action.
The biggest hang up in leaving TRS, Fanning noted, was that the district could not rejoin the TRS Active Care system for five years once it opts out.
With that caveat in place, Fanning said, the district will have to find a carrier that can offer an affordable plan and also guarantee the district a rate lock or a rate cap.
The district has until next December to notify TRS of its plans for the 2023-24 school year.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•