BISD board opts not to extend mask mandate

The biggest action from the Oct. 7 meeting of the Beeville ISD board of trustees wasn’t an action at all.
Rather, the board decided to pass up a formal move on the agenda item concerning the district’s mask mandate. The non-action lifted the districtwide mandate as of Oct. 11, which was the original ending date of the mandatory order. No extension was made of the order, but the board left open a possibility of the mandate’s return if COVID-19 numbers rose once more.
The district issued the mandatory mask mandate for all students and staff effective Aug. 27, required to be worn indoors at all BISD buildings, facilities and school buses. During the school day, mask removal was allowed for eating or drinking, playing a musical instrument with social distancing, athletic activities, as well as other communication or identification purposes.
BISD Superintendent Travis Fanning explained to the board that several health officials provided him positive information concerning COVID-19. Speaking with the professionals, Fanning learned that the uptick in cases surrounding area schools was not likely to continue through October or November. Due to being in what he called “a good place,” he recommended letting the mandate run out to the board.
“During that peak season we were in, I think we’re reaching the end of that at this point,” Fanning stated.
The superintendent pointed the board and BISD staff to a chart showing positive COVID-19 case trends throughout the district. The mask mandate’s action came during what Fanning called “the highest point” in district numbers, a period between Aug. 23 and Sept. 5 when BISD encountered 117 virus cases. Fanning spoke of the effectiveness of the mandate in lowering case numbers, as the period between Sept. 6 and Oct. 3 brought on 64 cases. Having near-half of the district caseload in double the time period, Fanning concluded, was a much-needed improvement.
“One of the things we saw, once we implemented the mask mandate, it significantly decreased our numbers.”
He also noted that there were no legal fees incurred or legal action required on any opposition to the mandate. On Sept. 16, Fanning received a letter from the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, formally calling for the cancellation of the BISD order.
“We got on the naughty list of the AG, but other than that, we’ve got no other lawsuits or any (reason to spend) money on litigation.”
If numbers arose once more, the board would consider a return to the mandate. Fanning noted that any legal matters, if needed in the future, would be dealt with though a litigation insurance policy, courtesy of membership with the Texas Association of School Boards.
