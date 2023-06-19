Beeville ISD’s Hampton-Moreno-Dugat beat out nearly 10,000 other schools to earn a national recognition for the caring, nurturing atmosphere it provides for Beeville’s littlest scholars.
Annette Sanchez, principal of HMD, spoke to the Bee-Picayune about the great honor of being named a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School, a first for the early childhood campus.
“We were selected out of 10,000 schools,” Sachez said. “The Flippen Group … visited 10,000 schools throughout the year. Their people came, they were with us all day, they saw how we opened up school, how we closed school. How teachers ran their classes. With that, we got nominated. When we got nominated, we filled out the application … gave all the evidence of what we do…they gave a survey of all staff, all parents … and they were just amazing.”
For Sanchez it’s been a professional dream finally come to fruition, marking the culmination of a lot of innovation and change across the realm of pedagogy.
“When I was first teaching, I remember seeing people get that award … and we tried, we were not nominated at the time,” Sanchez said. “Now, it’s just amazing how far we’ve come in social, emotional awareness, school character and school culture.”
Capturing Kids’ Hearts is a “transformative initiative” for campuses to become “emotionally safe” places for students, staff and parents. For the pre-k and kindergarteners of HMD, this sense of safety comes from the abundance of positive energy that Sanchez puts out.
“Basically each child is greeted at the entrance, we greet them with hugs, high-fives, dancing, as soon as they come in … they run to us, we also give them positive affirmations throughout the day,” Sanchez said. “We tell them to have a great day, and I stand outside … I put my music (on), I’m entertaining the parents out there, waving to the kids, dancing.”
It seems like a small thing, but Sanchez describes her approach as a celebration of individuals, pursuing a mission of ensuring that each and every child feels appreciated and loved.
“I feel like I have a lot to be thankful for. I don’t have any children of my own, (so) these are my children,” Sanchez said. “The kids know it, I want them to all feel loved, I want them to all feel valued. That’s the most important. I want them to go to the next grade level feeling they have accomplished a lot.”
It’s more than just warm and fuzzy feelings – Sanchez said there’s a real academic benefit to engaging students on a social-emotional level.
“A lot of times if kids do not feel like they have a relationship with adults within the school system … that’s what sometimes hinders them from meeting their academic goals,” she said. “Our school goes just above and beyond in (providing) a welcoming environment … If you have a child’s heart, you have their mind as well. Basically it’s building relationships with kids, talking to them about integrity. Things like perseverance … molding them while they’re young to have a growth mindset.”
That growth mindset enables the children to take mistakes in stride, and learn from hardship rather than let it burden them with negativity. HMD and Sanchez endeavor to continue to embody the spirit that has earned them these accolades.
“We are a national showcase school because … we’ve lived the change we wanted in our culture and across our home and families,” Sanchez said.
Capturing Kids Hearts’ promotes practices within school campuses to help connect students with peers and adults and create classrooms where students are excited to enter and learn every day. According to a press release, national showcase merits are considered based on the following criteria: nominations based on observation, level of implementation of Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes…as measured by online surveys and through hard data demonstrating that this approach has made a significant improvement in attendance, discipline, climate/culture or academics.
The Capturing Kids’ Hearts program was provided by the district at the onset of the 2022-2023 school year across all campuses.