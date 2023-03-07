It takes more these days to retain quality teachers than bringing them an apple for their desk – a bigger paycheck goes a lot further.
That’s been the conclusion of the Beeville Independent School District’s research into the underlying causes of a national teacher shortage, impacting school districts across the United States.
“Over the past two-and-a-half years our superintendent and board have been visionary in realizing that there’s been a dearth of teaching candidates,” Darryl Cobb, director of human resources & talent management. “This has been happening nationwide, there’s a teacher shortage.”
BISD has seen the writing on the wall and a little over two years ago they began to take steps to try and address the issue, focusing on retaining teachers, and through that, encouraging recruitment as well.
"If you're retaining teachers, then that's going to precipitate lower numbers in terms of what you have to recruit. So our board decided at that point, approximately two-and-a-half years ago … that we needed to have more incentives in place to retain our teachers and to ensure that our teachers felt that they were appreciated," Cobb said. "Our teachers are asking, really they're demanding, that they have competitive
salaries as well as benefits. And benefits are just as important.”
Last year, BISD was ranked 7th in the region for starting teacher salaries. As of this year, BISD claims to now be ranked third for starting teacher salaries, offering $51,500, a five percent midpoint increase to the district’s salary with an actual dollar amount increase of $2,725. This salary is complemented by regular stipends and a robust benefits package that offers teachers more choice in their benefits plans at no cost to them.
“We know that happy teachers equate to happy students,” Cobb said.
Last year the district gave teachers a 2 percent salary increase; how they’ve managed to make an increase to five percent be financially solvent is attributed, according to Cobb, to good money management by the district. As such, not only can the district provide this raise, it can do so without any risk of slashing programs for students, without any additional tax money and even without any need to draw on its reserve account. Cobb said that at minimum they can ensure this rate of pay for their teachers for the next five years, based on what he says are “conservative” projections.
“I do not believe that the district has put itself at risk for the programs that are necessary to educate our students,” Cobb said. “I believe our board of trustees and our superintendent are being very visionary in their approaches.”
Whether these pay increases have truly aided in teacher retention won’t be known for certain until closer to summer, when hard data will be available to identify the rate of retention and attrition that the district has gone through. However, Cobb remains very confident that these efforts have borne fruit.
“This time last year … I would say we had at least 50 percent more teachers already expressing that they weren’t going to be with us,” Cobb said. “I haven’t realized that percentage this year. (Now) we’re just getting into the spring, and as you evolve into the spring, that’s when that rhetorical question for teachers is raised: should I stay, should I go? So what we’re trying to do is … we want everyone to know … that what we’re doing here is giving you every reason to stay.”
Not every benefit the district offers is so material either. On February 20th the district had a Health and Wellness Day, where the teachers had not only a day off from school, but a day where they could go out into the community and enjoy free meals, a free day at fitness centers and gyms and generally get a taste of what Beeville has to offer and why they would want to stay.
“What we’re doing now is taking a quantum leap, so all our teachers understand we appreciate you. It becomes our responsibility to perpetuate this information, we want the community to know, we want all our teachers to know, that our board of trustees and superintendent have a high degree of preference for (our teachers) to stay here,” Cobb said. “They’re putting their money where their mouth is.”