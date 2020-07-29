BISD delays start, opts for remote learning

BEEVILLE – The start of the academic year at Beeville ISD will be delayed and won’t include face-to-face instruction until at least late September.
The district’s board of trustees unanimously approved a plan to push back the start of the school year and adopt a remote-only plan late last week at a special meeting.
The new calendar, which was presented to the board by Dr. Tiffany Spicer, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and innovation, calls for a two-week delay to the start of the academic year with the first day of school now set for Aug. 31.
The first day for students was originally scheduled for Aug. 17.
The plan also calls for remote learning for the first four weeks of the academic year, an option that was approved for use by districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) earlier this month.
The first possible day for face-to-face instruction in the approved plan is Sept. 28.
However, that is only tentative thanks to another part of the plan presented by Spicer.
The district’s administrative leaders will have the authority to extend the remote-only option for an additional four weeks at the end of that first four-week period should the health of students continue to be a concern.
The TEA recently approved the use of that additional period without the threat of losing state funding provided it is approved by a district’s board of trustees.
The plan presented by Spicer called for authorization from the board to use that additional period should it be deemed necessary by the district’s administration.
All seven members of the district’s board approved the plan as presented.