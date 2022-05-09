Beeville ISD faced a period of uncertainty regarding its state funding when the Texas State Comptroller’s property assessments showed that Bee County’s property appraisals were out of compliance.
However, after months of publicly discussing and working on the issue during the Beeville ISD school board meetings, the district managed to protest the comptroller’s findings and bring themselves back into compliance.
“We were surprised by the State Comptroller property values assessed for the school district because they were much higher than anticipated and what was initially reported by the Bee County Appraisal District in July, 2021,” according to a statement provided by Dela Castillo, the chief financial officer for Beeville ISD.
The funding the school district receives from the state of Texas is based on the amount of local tax dollars Beeville ISD receives. However, Beeville ISD had already levied its local taxes based on the values provided by the Bee County Appraisal District in July 2021.
Before the protest, the state of Texas would have given state funding based on the comptroller’s appraisal and Beeville ISD would have missed out on potential levied taxes and state funding. According to a news release by Richard Petree, the interim chief appraiser for the Bee County Appraisal District, $700,000 worth of state funding was on the line for the 2022-2023 school year.
Normally, when an independent school district levies a large amount of taxes due to high valued properties, the state of Texas lowers the amount of state funding it receives. Conversely, districts that levy taxes on lower valued properties get more state funding.
After hiring Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott LLP to protest the comptroller’s appraisal, Beeville ISD brought the property value below even the value assessed by the Bee County Appraisal District.
The Bee County Appraisal District valued the properties at a total of $833,155,383. The comptroller valued the properties at $893,078,944. After Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott LLP protested the values for single family, commercial real and utilities, the value was lowered to $828,829,935.
The Comptroller Property Tax Assistance Division accepted that its valuation of $893,078,944 was incorrect and accepted that the new value of $828,829,935 is within an acceptable margin of error as required by law. However, these values will not be final until all appeals are concluded and certified by the Commissioner of Education.
Petree and Castillo both stated that Beeville ISD and other taxing entities have already levied taxes for the year based on the Bee County Appraisal District’s values. The post-protest values will have no effect on property owners or Beeville ISD.
According to Petree, Beeville ISD will only receive state funding for the Bee County Appraisal District’s value of $833,155,383. While the district stood to lose funding due to the initial appraisal, it cannot obtain more funding than it would have received based on the appraisal by Bee CAD.
Petree said that the property values may increase across the board for the next year. However, that is independent of the situation with Beeville ISD. These values would not be finalized until July 2022. Preliminary values will be released at the end of April. However, Petree also said that the increased property values may not cause an increase in taxes.
In regards to avoiding a similar situation in the future, Petree said that the potential increase in assessed property value would be to avoid falling out of compliance for the next year.
Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott LLP will not have a final rate for Beeville ISD until September. After which, there will be discussion on how that will be paid.
