BISD earns perfect score for financial practices

BEEVILLE – Beeville ISD recently learned it earned a perfect 100 score and a Superior Rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST), which is used to evaluate district’s finances by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). BISD is the only K-12 school district in Bee County to earn a perfect score from TEA for financial practices.
“The perfect score reaffirms our conviction to being exceptional stewards of taxpayer money,” said Eva Cisneros, Beeville ISD chief financial officer. “Being fiscally responsible does not begin and end with the business office. It’s a collective effort by every campus and department in the district to continually earn such excellent ratings.”
FIRST is the state of Texas’ school financial accountability rating system that ensures that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices.
The system is designed to encourage Texas public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.
“The perfect FIRST rating is another indication of Beeville ISD’s commitment to uber-transparency and strategic budgeting,” said Beeville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig. “Our budget is a moral document, and represents a crystal-clear quantification of our goals and objectives and our solemn promise to taxpayers to create the finest educational system possible.
“We could not be more proud of the efforts of our finance team and CFO Eva Cisneros.”
The rating system includes 15 indicators to determine a school district’s overall FIRST rating. The majority of the indicators receive a one to 10 rating with 10 being the highest rate possible. Beeville ISD received a 10 on each indicator.