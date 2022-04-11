With a decreasing number of teachers available domestically in the USA, many school districts are now looking for accredited teachers from other countries.
Beeville ISD is one of those districts.
The district recently teamed with the Region 2 Education Service Center and the Mexican government on a recruiting initiative.
Beeville ISD managed to find two teachers from the Mexican state of Tlaxcala to add to its staff.
“We were very fortunate to find two teachers,” said Darryl Cobb, the director of human resources and talent management for Beeville ISD. “One for high school Spanish or foreign language and one as a math interventionist. We had the opportunity to interview 13 candidates. Of the 13 that we interviewed, there were two that were of a high caliber. They were offered positions and they accepted those positions.”
The two teachers will be paid a regular salary of $49,200 with a $5,000 sign on bonus, though the salary may increase if a new 2022-2023 payscale is set. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning made clear the salary would go no lower than $49,200. The candidates will need to make a two year teaching commitment before they receive their full salary and signing bonus.
Fanning worked with Esperanza Zendejas, the executive director for Region 2, to get involved with the recruitment trip. Zendejas herself pioneered this effort.
Not only will Region 2 be sponsoring the visas, it also covered food and a portion of the lodging expenses. According to Cobb, Bee ISD paid approximately $4,000 from their own funding for this trip.
Cobb said he has high expectations for the new teachers because of their own aspirations.
“They desire to be U.S. citizens,” said Cobb. “They really want to be a part of the educational system here in the United States.
“Secondly, they want to make a difference for our students. They aspire to make a difference in the lives of American students here in Beeville ISD.”
“We are excited about it because it’s going to help us close that gap of vacancies we have,” said Fanning. “Of course we are still recruiting in the continental United States of America. ... It’s an issue that everyone is having so we are trying to be as creative and innovative as we can to ensure that we get the best candidates in the seats and in those positions.”
Fanning is also happy to be able to start the year without having to utilize substitutes for full time positions.
Cobb and Fanning said they both appreciate the help from Region 2 and the Mexican government. The Mexican government worked hand in hand with Region 2. The Mexican secretary of education was on hand to assist.
According to Cobb, they anticipate that in the next two to three years, there could be as many 500 candidates applying from Mexico for this partnership.
“That partnership speaks to the fact that they now can prepare individuals who have that aspiration to come to America to meet our expectations,” said Cobb.
Although Cobb does not know when the district will do this next, he anticipates a full schedule to be available no later than fall 2022.
Zendejas has been recruiting teachers from Mexico since 1997. With her experience in this situation, she wanted to suggest this plan to superintendents from different districts. She said she is proud of the turnout they saw during this most recent recruitment.
