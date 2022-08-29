Beeville ISD, along with 22 responding agencies, participated in a realistic active shooter drill at Moreno Junior High School on Aug. 15. The drill began at approximately 1 p.m. that Monday and was treated as a real active shooter situation.
Each individual involved in the simulation, including staff and students, were given roles and expectations to follow. While all staff members, faculty and students of Beeville ISD were given extensive briefings on what to expect and what to do during the training, responding agents were given no information other than the fact that it was a simulation. First responders arriving on the scene would have to assess the situation and progress from there, relying on their training.“Part of the training objectives were for officers and emergency services to work through problems,” said Art Gamez, the chief of police for the Beeville ISD Police Department. “In a real situation, they are not going to have everything laid out for them.”
The training began with the sound of gunfire coming from within the building. All weapons used in the simulation had extensive testing and examination to determine they were cold and safe. The simulated shooter’s weapon was loaded with blanks.
As the simulation progressed, students playing the role of victims were carried out by medical personnel. Some had roles that dictated they had been shot in the leg, requiring support. Others had been told they were shot in the arm and had to control their bleeding. Others still had been shot in the stomach or other vital organ and were otherwise incapacitated, requing the use of stretchers, or other matierls and personal to carry them out of the building.
According to Gamez and other first responders on the scene, speaking after the fact, the students acting in the simulation gave it their all. They cried out in pain and yelled for help as officers and first responders worked on the scene. Many of the actors portraying injured students and staff were covered in fake blood.
According to Travis Fanning, the superintendent for Beeville ISD, and Gamez, the training they received during this simulation was invaluable. While officers and first responders were able to exercise their training, faculty and staff were given Stop the Bleed training, which teaches them how to stop life threatening bleeding.
Once the call of “shots fired” was issued over the radio, on scene Beeville ISD police officers responded immediately and entered the building. Within minutes, officers armed with cold rifles and wearing tactical gear arrived on the scene.
“From the time the officer heard the shots to the time the officer effectively engaged the suspect in question was approximately thirty seconds,” saig Gamez.
According to Gamez, This exercise has been in the works since December 2021. While the training is timely due to the recent threats other schools have faced throughout the county, this exercise was planned long before the the recent Robb Hall Elementary School shooting.
While Gamez is proud of how well the different agencies responded, he noted that there are a few points that they could all improve on, though he was unable to elaborate due to security reasons.
The responding agencies included:
• The city of Beeville
• Beeville ISD PD
• Beeville Police Department
• Bee County Sheriff’s Office
• Texas Department of Public Safety
• Beeville Volunteer Fire Department
• Angel Care Ambulance
• TDEM, Garry Barney
• Bee County/City of Beeville Office of Emergency Management
• Aransas Pass Police Department
• Aransas Pass Fire Department
• Woodsboro Police Department
• Pettus ISD
• Karnes County EMS
• Coastal Bend College Police Department
• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
• Skidmore VFD
• Papalote VFD
• Justice of the Peace, 2 Mike Showalter
• Refugio EMS
• Department of State Health Services
• Christus Spohn Hospital
• Beeville Independent School District
