The Beeville Independent School District will continue to require masks in all schools and district buildings until it is no longer allowed.
The district, on May 19, announced its intention to continue the practice of requiring masks in a release it posted on social media outlets.
The release said that the district is aware of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order No. GA-36, which prohibits any governmental entity and officials from mandating face coverings or restricting activities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will abide by the order.
The order allows for mask mandates to stay in effect through June 4.
“BISD will continue to require masks in all schools and district buildings through June 4, 2021,” the district’s release read.
“The district will provide additional details associated with changes to other mitigation efforts and protocols soon that may be impacted by the governor’s recent executive order.”
The district also announced in that same release that it would be offering vaccinations to all students, ages 12 and up, though the Christus Spohn Health System.
The parent of each student must be present at the time of vaccination and must present the completed consent form of the day of vaccination.
The first doses will be administered on May 28 from 3-6 p.m. at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium on the campus of A.C. Jones High School.
Second doses will then be administered on June 23 from 3-6 p.m. at the same site.
Athletic physicals will also be offered at the same times.
