The Beeville Independent School District, through a release on Nov. 4, notified parents and families of students at R.A. Hall Elementary School about an incident involving a plastic weapon.
"Maintaining safety and security on our campuses is our highest priority. In the interest of transparency, we want to inform you of an incident that occurred at one of our campuses. On Tuesday, November 2nd, a student reported that they had seen another student in possession of a possible weapon during dismissal. School administration immediately intervened and discovered that the item in question was a handheld airsoft weapon containing plastic BB's, which was immediately confiscated," the release read.
The release also stated that administration members along with the Beeville ISD Police Department launched an investigation, and that no threat had ever been made toward a staff member or student.
"Our student's and staff's safety, health, and welfare continue to be the highest priority for Beeville ISD. Weapons of any kind, even if they are not intended to harm, are not permitted on school property. We take these matters very seriously in BISD. Safety is always our number one concern, and we are grateful to our administrators and district law enforcement for a quick and safe resolution. As a reminder to our students, if you see or hear something, say something. If you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call or email us," read the release, which was signed by R.A. Hall Principal Belinda Aguirre.