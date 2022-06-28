The Region 2 Education Service Center honored its nurses as part of its unsung heroes celebration.
As part of this honor, every nurse from the Beeville Independent School District was honored.
Carlos Elizondo, the administrator for school health services for the Region 2 Education Service Center, put together the celebration according to Christina Hernandez, the district nurse for Beeville ISD.
“He put this together realizing what an important job we had and how important it was to recognize the school health personnel,” said Hernandez
The Education Service Center invited the nurses to a ceremony where they were served food and awarded their honors. Prizes were also distributed to the gathered nurses.
School nurses have had to face the COVID-19 pandemic in recent times.
“It’s been challenging,” said Hernandez. “We’ve had to deal with all the changing public health orders. We’ve had to keep track of the new data and trying to manage and try to what is best for our students and staff.”
In response, the nurses were able to implement a COVID-19 testing program, allowing them to also provide feedback on managing and preventing the spread of infection in the community.
They also provide emotional support to parents and students who had lost loved ones, all while juggling their own illnesses in their families.
“That was probably the biggest challenge, was being able to be there for our staff, our parents and our students during some of these hardest times that they had experienced,” said Hernandez.
The registered nurses who were honored include:
• Hernandez
• Lisa Garza
• Gina Martinez
Four LVNs were also honored:
• Amy Garza
• Desiree Trevino
• April Garza
• Terissa Johnson
Hernandez plans to have the nurses continue the work they have already been doing.
“We will continue to look for ways to help our students and our staff, continue to help educate and continue to help promote wellness,” said Hernandez. “... Those are our biggest goals.”
She also wishes for parents to feel safe and secure sending their children to Beeville ISD.
