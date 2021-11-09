BISD renews DOI status

A way to remain on top of flexibility in instruction was recently renewed by the Beeville Independent School District.
At the latest meeting of the district’s board of trustees, the board opted to renew Beeville’s District of Innovation status, one that will stay with the district through at least 2027. A District of Innovation status, passed by the 84th Texas Legislative Session, allows traditional school districts to gain many of the flexibilities available to open enrollment charter schools.
BISD first became a District of Innovation when the board approved the status change in November 2016. The status shift has allowed the district to make flexible changes in the following areas as so desired:
• Certification requirements
• Uniform school start date
• Teacher and principal evaluation
• Minimum minutes of instruction
• Length of school day
• 90% attendance rule
• Probationary contract
• Staff development
• Campus behavior coordinator
The district is now seeking to amend its current DOI plan, which expires Jan. 1, 2022. Several amendments have been recommended by BISD administration and the district will be seeking feedback on the changes before moving forward.
The first change sought is in the “length of school day” area, in which state law requires that a school day “shall be at least seven hours (420 minutes) each day including intermissions and recesses.”
With the DOI status, BISD looks to amend this plan by “exempting completely” from the 420-minute school day rule.
“The district will have a significant amount of local control over scheduling and including the flexibility to adjust minutes of instruction, which can assist with providing teachers with a professional learning community and collaboration opportunities,” BISD wrote in its recommended DOI action plan, available on the district website at beevilleisd.net. The district added that the exemption “would also allow the district to incorporate half-days each semester for professional development as needed.”
On probationary contracts, state law currently states that “a teacher who has been employed as a teacher in public education for five to eight years preceding employment” at BISD may only be placed on a one-year probationary contract. BISD’s proposed amendment would give the district the ability to add a second year to a probationary contract.
“This exemption allows the additional years of probationary status, which provide campus administrators and hiring officials the time needed to fully assess and support a teacher,” BISD administration wrote in its plan. This change allows the district to better make a decision before moving an employee from probationary contract to a term one.
For staff development, Texas Education Code currently requires that “a school district meet certain requirements regarding staff development activities.” BISD has proposed an exemption from this part of the code, in order “to provide flexibility” for more in-house development rather than relying on state requirements. The “teacher-driven staff development agendas,” as administration coins it, would deal with “vertical alignment in order to better serve student populations” and “local discretion in determining areas of need, content, duration and frequency for its instructional and non-instructional staff.”
One final potential amendment would see BISD exempt from a Texas Education Code requirement stating that the district must designate a “campus behavior coordinator” at each school campus to maintain student discipline. With BISD officials calling this designation “unwieldy and confusing,” the proposed change would “move away from the required designation altogether” to allow for disciplinary tasks “to be shared among campus administration.”
