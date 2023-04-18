Social media in Beeville buzzed with rancor over a controversy circling the A.C. Jones High School weight room, which was being used for alumni and student athletes, and allegedly denying access to non-athletes.
“I think a lot of it is a miscommunication,” Superintendent Travis Fanning told the Bee-Picayune. “No students were denied the opportunity or access to a weight room. What it is, we have a newer weight room, that’s the one we built last year, then we have the old weight room. Both are operable, I know there were some concerns … about safety … both are perfectly safe.”
The incident, though, may go deeper than a question of access, according to one concerned parent.
March 28
Gina Garcia’s youngest son is 16-years-old and still a student at A.C. Jones High School. While not a member of any of the athletic teams, Garcia’s son participates in the ACE after school program.
“On this date, the coach who supervises them … decides to take the ACE kids (to the new weight room)”, Garcia said. “From what I was told, the nurse … came in there to check on the coach .. because there was a lot of kids.”
The supervising coach asked the nurse to stay a while, and some time after that, Garcia said, Athletic Director Mike Soza arrived.
“These kids were in there, I don’t know how long … and sure enough, Coach Soza walks in, (goes) straight to the nurse and starts yelling at her, screaming at her, that he needs to start getting these ACE kids out of there, because they’re not allowed in there’,” Garcia said. “‘They’re not in athletics, they’re not athletes. They belong in the old weight room.’ … he started to go off on her aggressively … he goes to the coach and starts yelling at him (too).”
The students remained in the weight room and finished working out, Garcia said, but hearing about the incident caused her to take action, posting an angry message which went viral on social media, specifically criticizing the weight room for discriminating against non-athletes in the use of their facilities.
“Last Tuesday a few “NON- ATHLETIC” AC Jones students were told they “COULDN’T” use the new weight room to workout in (after school) because they were not in athletics!” Garcia posted on Facebook. “(But yet they allow the alumni to utilize the new weight room).”
Since she made the initial post, it has been shared over 60 times.
Superintendent Fanning spoke directly to Garcia’s allegations, saying that the matter remains under investigation and, as a personnel matter, the nature of that investigation is not public knowledge. What he did say was that what he has seen and been told by individuals close to the matter is that the incident did not happen in the exact manner Garcia describes.
“There’s not enough facts to corroborate what she is saying,” Fanning said. “We’re investigating and we will handle the matter as needed and as our district code of ethics (dictates).”
BISD Response
Superintendent Fanning was very clear: both weight rooms are available for all students. The individual who determines who uses which rooms at which times, though, is the athletic director.
“It comes down to, our athletic director has discretion in how to utilize those facilities in the athletic area and who he deems and when he deems,” Fanning said. “The process is only that if they want to utilize … they speak with him, they make arrangements with him.”
Fanning said that Soza had permitted the use of the old weight room to the ACE students on the day of the incident, but that this was misunderstood by a staff member supervising the ACE kids, which resulted in a disagreement.
Fanning chalked the issue up to a misunderstanding, but he did acknowledge that the other allegation in the post, one about alumni using the weight room, was true.
“I did ask (Coach Soza) that question. We talked about it today,” Fanning told the Bee-Picayune. “I think it was a rumor that former students had been using it … and he assured me that, during the school year, that has not been the case … He did admit that he has had an athlete or two … utilize it during the summer, because they’re getting ready for college, they’re going to play sports at a collegiate level and they did allow them to utilize it at that time.”
Fanning said that that practice will now be discontinued.
“We did have a discussion and so we are discontinuing that, (so) that we would not allow anyone who wasn’t a BISD student (use the) facility,” Fanning said.
Both weight rooms remain operational, but Fanning acknowledged that some preference was lent to students using the newer room who understand the expectations of maintaining and cleaning it.
“The primary use of it is for the strength and conditioning of our athletes,” Fanning said. “I know that PE has had access to it, but I know that because coach … normally is keeping it reserved for those kids who know what those expectations are, how to maintain, clean it, so … they just elected to take their kids to the old room.”
Social media posts alleged the old room was shut down, but this is not true, according to Fanning, who detailed why the new room was deemed necessary.
“The whole big rationale for getting another weight room is … it’d become difficult to circulate fairly all of our athletes through a weight room,” Fanning said. “So that is what that’s allowed us to do. We make sure they had more fans, that’s the biggest difference … you can lift the doors up, there’s no A/C in there, it’s an older facility that was transformed into a weight room … it’s not the bright and shiny one.”
This is an ongoing story. We invite anyone with knowledge of the matter to reach out to the newspaper to provide comment.
access, according to one concerned parent.
March 28
Gina Garcia’s youngest son is 16-years-old and still a student at A.C. Jones High School. While not a member of any of the athletic teams, Garcia’s son participates in the ACE after school program.
“On this date, the coach who supervises them … decides to take the ACE kids (to the new weight room)”, Garcia said. “From what I was told, the nurse … came in there to check on the coach .. because there was a lot of kids.”
The supervising coach asked the nurse to stay a while, and some time after that, Garcia said, Athletic Director Mike Soza arrived.
“These kids were in there, I don’t know how long … and sure enough, Coach Soza walks in, (goes) straight to the nurse and starts yelling at her, screaming at her, that he needs to start getting these ACE kids out of there, because they’re not allowed in there’,” Garcia said. “‘They’re not in athletics, they’re not athletes. They belong in the old weight room.’ … he started to go off on her aggressively … he goes to the coach and starts yelling at him (too).”
The students remained in the weight room and finished working out, Garcia said, but hearing about the incident caused her to take action, posting an angry message which went viral on social media, specifically criticizing the weight room for discriminating against non-athletes in the use of their facilities.
“Last Tuesday a few “NON- ATHLETIC” AC Jones students were told they “COULDN’T” use the new weight room to workout in (after school) because they were not in athletics!” Garcia posted on Facebook. “(But yet they allow the alumni to utilize the new weight room).”
Since she made the initial post, it has been shared over 60 times.
BISD Response
Superintendent Fanning was very clear: both weight rooms are available for all students. The individual who determines who uses which rooms at which times, though, is the athletic director.
“It comes down to, our athletic director has discretion in how to utilize those facilities in the athletic area and who he deems and when he deems,” Fanning said. “The process is only that if they want to utilize … they speak with him, they make arrangements with him.”
Fanning said that Soza had permitted the use of the old weight room to the ACE students on the day of the incident, but that this was misunderstood by a staff member supervising the ACE kids, which resulted in a disagreement.
Fanning chalked the issue up to a misunderstanding, but he did acknowledge that the other allegation in the post, one about alumni using the weight room, was true.
“I did ask (Coach Soza) that question. We talked about it today,” Fanning told the Bee-Picayune. “I think it was a rumor that former students had been using it … and he assured me that, during the school year, that has not been the case … He did admit that he has had an athlete or two … utilize it during the summer, because they’re getting ready for college, they’re going to play sports at a collegiate level and they did allow them to utilize it at that time.”
Fanning said that that practice will now be discontinued.
“We did have a discussion and so we are discontinuing that, (so) that we would not allow anyone who wasn’t a BISD student (use the) facility,” Fanning said.
Both weight rooms remain operational, but Fanning acknowledged that some preference was lent to students using the newer room who understand the expectations of maintaining and cleaning it.
“The primary use of it is for the strength and conditioning of our athletes,” Superintendent Fanning said. “I know that PE has had access to it, but I know that because coach … normally is keeping it reserved for those kids who know what those expectations are, how to maintain, clean it, so … they just elected to take their kids to the old room.”
Social media posts alleged the old room was shut down, but this is not true, according to Fanning, who detailed why the new room was deemed necessary.
“The whole big rationale for getting another weight room is … it’d become difficult to circulate fairly all of our athletes through a weight room,” Fanning said. “So that is what that’s allowed us to do. We make sure they had more fans, that’s the biggest difference … you can lift the doors up, there’s no A/C in there, it’s an older facility that was transformed into a weight room … it’s not the bright and shiny one.”
This is an ongoing story.