The Beeville Independent School District is seeking to partner with the city in an endeavor that could bring 61 single-family homes to Beeville.
BISD Superintendent Travis Fanning and Deputy Superintendent Erasmo Rodriguez addressed the Beeville City Council at its Nov. 16 meeting. They said the school district wants to enter into an interlocal agreement with the city for the construction of streets and water and sewer lines.
The 61 lots would be subdivided from three vacant properties that BISD owns but are “no longer using for educational purposes,” Fanning said. Elementary school buildings that have been razed were previously located on two of the sites while a third – vacant since 1977 – was being used for parking.
The council directed city staff to work with BISD officials to draft an agreement that will be brought before the council for consideration on a later date.
Councilman Ford Patton voiced concern over an already stretched public works staff potentially being pulled away from existing responsibilities to work on establishing the infrastructure for the new lots.
“While we’re doing the work, we’re not doing work for the people in town,” he said.
Fanning said BISD’s rationale for making lots available is to spur economic development by addressing the city’s housing shortage, which also will boost the district’s enrollment.
“This isn’t going to be a cost that’s going to be incurred by us,” said Councilman Eric Holland. “It’s going to be an investment. It will mean 61 lots added to the tax roll over the next five years.”
Patton also raised concern that by the city building streets and installing water and sewer lines, it could take work away from private construction companies.
“I understand housing is essential for economic development,” he said. “But part of economic development is maintaining what you already have.”
City Attorney Frank Warner said that before the city does any of the work, a plat must be approved and it must stipulate that all streets will be dedicated to the city.