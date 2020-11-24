Beeville Independent School District has returned to virtual learning at its high school and junior campuses and suspended all extra-curricular activities in the district.
Superintendent Travis Fanning said the moves were made in the hopes of containing a spike in COVID-19 cases across the district, particularly at the two secondary campuses.
As of Nov. 13, approximately a dozen students in the district had tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fanning, and more than 100 students had been sent home to quarantine after possible exposure to a student who had tested positive.
“I would way rather be accused of being overly-cautious with close contact than not being cautious enough,” Fanning said about the number of students who had been sent home. “We’ve been pretty aggressive with that.”
In a phone interview last Thursday, Fanning said that district leaders made the decision to suspend face-to-face instruction after careful examination of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as the number of students exposed to the coronavirus during its contact-tracing investigations at both campuses.
A letter announcing the suspension of in-person learning was released to parents on Nov. 12.
“Due to the recent notification of positive COVID-19 cases across Beeville ISD and Bee County, out of an abundance of caution, Moreno Junior High School and A.C. Jones High School will transition to remote learning, November 16-20, 2020,” the letter read.
Students will resume in-person learning Monday, Nov. 30, following the Thanksgiving break, according to the letter.
The decision to suspend in-person learning came just two days after the district had announced a suspension of extra-curricular activities.
On Nov. 10, the district released a letter that read in part that “due to recent notification of positive cases of COVID-19 across Beeville ISD campuses (and) the ongoing contact tracing investigation, out of an abundance of caution, we will be suspending all regularly scheduled after school activities until further notice.”
That came after multiple student-athletes on several athletic teams at both A.C. Jones and Moreno were sent home after contact tracing linked them to close contact with students who had tested positive for the virus.
In an interview on Nov. 11, Fanning said the district had not yet established a timeline for the return of extra-curricular activities.
“We haven’t put a timeline on it,” he said, “but I will tell you that our focus is on it every single day.
“We’ve having discussions and we’re talking about it, but we have not said ‘This is the date of where our students will return back to athletic activities.’”
