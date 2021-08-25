Beeville Independent School District Superintendent Travis Fanning welcomed back the district’s staff for the 2021-22 school year with a special surprise that he announced at the districtwide convocation event on Aug. 10-11 at the A.C. Jones Auditorium.
To start the convocation event, Fanning announced that every teacher who was returning from last year would receive a $300 check.
“Last year was a challenging year and it was extremely difficult for them, so we just wanted to find some way to appreciate them for what they did,” Fanning said about the surprise bonus. “It’s not nearly enough for what they do, but it was just a small incentive for everyone who returned back.”
Fanning’s announcement about the bonus came one day after the district announced several compensation initiatives that had been approved by the district’s board of trustees.
“We want to do anything we can to encourage and create a healthy working environment that will be conducive for people to want to come work for us, but not only work for us, to truly benefit our students,” Fanning said about the package of incentives.
“We looked for ways to incentivise and reward our employees for their hard work and their efforts.”
One of those initiatives was a 2% salary increase for all employees, which guarantees at least a $1,050 raise for all teachers in the district.
Several new stipends were also announced as part of the package, including a “critical needs” stipends that include a $3,500 stipend for special education teachers, a $4,000 stipend for science teachers and a $7,000 stipend for math teachers.
The district also announced retention stipends, which could range anywhere from $500 to $2,500 depending on the teacher’s years of service.
“Studies would show that when you have teachers who are in the classroom for extended periods of time,” Fanning noted, “academics goes up, student confidence goes up, and your schools do much better. And so we wanted to encourage as many of our teachers as possible to stay in the classroom and make it appealing and pleasing to them.”
According to a document provided by the district, the retention stipends could total $433,000 over the next three years should all of the current teachers remain in the district.
In the first year of the stipends, the district will dole out $120,500 as part of the program. The following year, that total goes to $147,750. In the third year of the program, the district would pay out $164,750.
The stipends will be paid to teachers with at least three years of service or more.
The stipend amounts are: $500 for three to five years of service, $1,000 for six to 10, $1,250 for 11 to 15, $1,500 for 16-20, $1,750 for 21 to 25, $2,000 for 26-30 and $2,500 for 31-plus years.
The district will also offer two master’s degree stipends: $1,000 for any BISD employee with a content-area graduated degree and $500 for an education graduate degree.
A reading academy stipend of $1,500 will also be paid out to BISD teachers who complete the Texas Education Agency’s HB 3 Reading Academies, which were introduced as a requirement for kindergarten through third-grade teachers in 2019 as part of House Bill 3 that was passed by the 86th Texas Legislature.
The final major piece of the compensation package introduced by the district was a $5,000 sign-on bonus, which would be paid to any new teacher who agrees to a two-year commitment.
In addition to the bonuses and stipends, the district will now offer all employees two different no-cost health insurance plans, free entrance to all athletic contests and $1 lunches at the district cafeterias.
Both Fanning and BISD board of trustees President Orlando Vasquez addressed the district’s staff on the first day of the convocation. That was followed by a series of staff-led meetings.
The second day of the event was highlighted by a keynote address from Carly Posey, the mother of multiple survivors of the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
Posey, who is a director for the I Love U Guys Foundation, delivered a harrowing recap of what her family endured during the tragedy at Sandy Hook with a focus on how it affected her family and how it still affects them to this day.
The I Love U Guys Foundation is a non-profit organization that focuses on school safety and its programs for crisis response and post-crisis reunification are “used in more than 30,000 schools, districts, departments, agencies, organizations and communities around the world,” according to its website, iloveuguys.org.
Multiple members of the district’s police department, led by Chief Art Gamez, followed Posey’s presentation with multiple sessions that were focused on reviewing the district’s standard response protocol as well as a review of the Stop the Bleed initiative.
Fanning said the convocation was “fun,” but also was “a very focused approach on closing that achievement gap for our students, but while we’re closing that achievement gap, making sure that we meet the social, emotional and safety needs of our students.”
The district welcomed students back to the campuses on Aug. 18.
